Epic Games Store Will Give Away 'Prison Architect,' 'Godfall Challenger Editon' for Free Next Week: How to Get Them

Epic Games Store announced that they will give away two new games for next week. For those said days, players can pick up their own free copies of Prison Architect and Godfall: Challenger Edition from the online digital game store.

The said games will replace Dead by Daylight, a famous online multiplayer horror survivor game, and While True: learn(), a puzzle/simulation game that involves neural networks and artificial intelligence, all of which can be grabbed from Epic Games Store for free until December 9th.

Own a Prison in Prison Architect

Developed and published by Introversion Software in 2015, then later Paradox Interactive in 2019, Prison Architect, according to NME, will give its players the opportunity to be the prison warden of their own prison, complete with inmates that will be inside their prison cells, as well as prison guards that will keep an eye on them.

Dead by Daylight and while True: learn() are free on Epic Games Store. Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect are the next free titles https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/GSR8QGyVLq — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 2, 2021

To achieve success in this prison construction and management simulation game, they must need to house said inmates as safely as possible by building careful prison layouts while setting shifts for the prison guards, as well as hiring key personnel in order to unlock several aspects in the game.

READ ALSO: Epic Games Store Will Give Away Three Titles for Free Next Week: How to Get Copies

They will also need to manage the prison's finances in order to meet their prisoner's needs, as well as implement various reform and labor programs that can reduce their recidivism rate, or the possibility of them being rearrested for any similar offense.

Along the way, the game will throw up challenges that its players need to react to. This includes prisoners who are trying to make tunnels in order to break out for freedom, as well as those that can start a site-wide riot. They will also need to be vigilant for those that can smuggle contraband inside the prison.

Time to Grind in Godfall: Challenger Edition

Recently announced by Counterplay Games last December 1st, Godfall: Challenger Edition is a special version of Godfall that, according to a post in the PlayStation Blog webpage, allows new players to experience its endgame modes, Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials.

The said edition, according to VGC, will not include the game's story content, as well as its Fire and Darkness expansion, which means that they can grind their characters up to Level 50 while collecting weapons and armor for them. They will receive new quests that they can clear in order to grab legendary loot.

They can also upgrade their Challenger Edition in the Deluxe Edition, where it can add the said base game story content, as well as Fire and Darkness, and a large lineup of weapons, items, and unlockable cosmetics.

How to Get Them for Free

Much like their previous giveaways, in order for players to get their free copies of Prison Architect and Godfall: Challenger Edition in the Epic Games Store, they need to go to the digital online video game store's website and look for the "Free Games" tab.

Then, click the "Free Now" button below it. Once you are in dedicated pages of either of the games, click the "Get" button. You must be logged in before you grab these free games.

According to FTW, both Prison Architect and Godfall: Challenger will be available starting December 9th at 8:00 AM PDT (11:00 AM ET), and they will be free in the online digital game store until December 16th.

READ ALSO: Epic Games Store Free Games 'PC Building Simulator': How to Get a Copy