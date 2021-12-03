'Dauntless' Patch 1.8.3 Update Guide: New Behemoth, In-Game Refreshes, Changes, Fixes, and More

Phoenix Labs just released the patch notes for Dauntless' Patch 1.8.3 Update, revealing new additions to the role-playing game itself.

The said addition came in a form of a new Behemoth that players need to slay in order to get items, while the update itself also brought in refreshes for its items, locations, and the game's Hunt Pass.

It also gave balance changes, as well as fixes to several issues and bugs in the game.

// Patch 1.8.3 //



1.8.3 launches on Dec 2 at 9 a.m. PT.



Patch notes: https://t.co/Ix8kpLKnue



🎮 Next-gen launch

🦗 New Behemoth

🎟️ New Hunt Pass

⚔️ Chain Blades Refresh

💰 Currency Changes

✨ And more — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) December 1, 2021

New Behemoth, Refreshes

The Patch 1.8.3 Update will bring in a new Behemoth in Dauntless in the form of Sahvyt.

According to the said patch notes, which was posted in the game's website, the said Behemoth was unleashed by Ostiaq to the Shattered Isles in order to wreak havoc in the Hunting Grounds. Players need to take down this Behemoth in order to unlock a new craftable gear.

Aside from the new Behemoth, the said patch update also refreshed several elements in Dauntless, which includes one for the Chain Blades.

This include the addition of fixed meter generation for each individual attacks using the weapon, as well as adjustments for its combos, moves, and mods.

Two of the game's islands, namely the Coldrunner Key and the Boreal Outpost, are also be given a refresh courtesy of the patch update in order to tell a captivating story while travelling in the said islands, building up their defences, and help Linnea Silver combat the Behemoth threat.

Other in-game elements that will be refreshed by the Patch 1.8.3 Update include one for the game's Hunt Pass, as well as its Reward Cache, which added more items like cosmetics.

Balance Changes, Fixes

The Patch 1.8.3 Update will also give balance changes in several elements in Dauntless. According to mp1st.com, the damage for the Salvo Chamber Repeaters will be increased from 400 to 450 when default, and from 450 to 500 when empowered.

The Chronovore will also receive will also receive several changes, including a slightly increased amount of time it is staggered for, and a reduced active damage window on its body and an increased size of its area-of-effect (AoE) attack while it is entering its enraged state.

It also further reduced amount of unintended player collisions while moving around the Behemoth to prevent players from being launched.

The patch update also gave the Phaelanx a slightly increased amount of time its projectile stays on the ground before exploding.

In terms of gameplay, the update also increased the duration of Relentless's aether rush from 30%/50% to 60%/100% at Ranks 5 and 6.

It also increased Barbed's bonus wound damage on hit from +5/+10/+15/+20/+30/+40 to +10/+20/+30/+40/+50/+60, as well as the same damage bonus on the next hit after dodging through an attack from +200/+200/+400 to +250/+360/+500 at Ranks 4, 5, and 6.

It also increased Merciless' wound damage against staggered Behemoths from +25/+40/+55/+70/+85/+100 to +40/+60/+80/+100/+115/+130, while it has an increased wound duration by +20%/+40%/+60% at Ranks 4, 5, and 6.

The Patch 1.8.3 Update also fixed several bugs in the game, including several of them that affects its quests.

According to Update Crazy, once the said patch update fixed the bugs, players that participated in an island event will have their corresponding objectives complete.

The said fixes can now make the Shadow Scythe rumour drop from aether-charged Bloodshot Shroud on all islands.

The update also fixed a bug the causes several challenges to reset when entering the Ramsgate after the game's weekly reset.

The patch update also fixed several bugs in Dauntless' gameplay. Because of these fixes, all of the game's self-damage sources such as the Revenant and Parasitic will no longer consume stacks of the Bulwark Tonic buff, while the Stamina regen from the Aether Rush will now correctly grant +15 Stamina per second.

The fixes also make the players no longer change their loadout while activating the Thrax ability, while they also make the other sources of damage used while the repeaters are equipped to properly respect their intended damage type.

It also fixed the excessive camera shake during the Reaper's Dance slam attack.

It also fixed a bug within the Phaelanx where its projectiles would be destroyed on the very first hit they received instead of by dame applied, as well as a bug where the same projectiles would not play an explosion effect6 if they were destroyed before expiring.

