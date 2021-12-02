'New World' Patch 1.1.1 Update Guide: What Issue Fixes Players Could Expect

Amazon Games released the patch notes for New World's Patch 1.1.1 Update, revealing a large list of fixes to those issues that appeared after the online multiplayer role-playing game's Into the Void November update.

These said issues that came after the release of the said update include one that causes several items to be removed in the game by mistake, as well as an issue that affects the number of motes that will be dropped after defeating elemental enemies, and another one that affects both its Crafting and Trading mechanic.

Bug Fixes from Patch 1.1.1 Update

As mentioned earlier, the Patch 1.1.1 Update fixed every issue that Into the Void update has brought in the New World. This include an issue that removed the Horticulture harvesting gears that are available in the game.

This week’s update is focused on resolving some of the issues that have arisen from our November Update.



The reason for the said removal, according to PCGamesN, is because the said set was mistakenly classed as "future content" by the aforementioned update.

As a compensation, according to a post in the game's website, players will receive an extra Rewards Chest in their inventory if they have lost a piece of Harvester Armor that they have acquired in New World.

The said Reward Chests will contain a full set of the Horticulturist armor provided at the highest Tier that they have also acquired in the past for any piece of the Harvester armor set.

They are also rolled at the maximum Gear Score for the said tier, and they will be useable at any character level.

The items included in the set, such as the Harvester Hat, the Harvester Shirt, the Harvester Gloves, the Harvester Pants, and the Harvester Shoes, will be marked as "Bind on Equip" like other Harvester armor pieces that they would normally encounter in the game normally.

Aside from the return of the Horticulture gear, the Patch 1.1.1 Update also fixed the issue involving the motes that will be dropped after defeating elemental enemies.

According to Dual Shockers, they have fixed said issue that cause said items to drop in large numbers, as well as they removed the elemental motes as rewards for gathering any elemental creatures.

The update also reduced the amount of other resources acquired from them to account for the number of them in the in-game world and the frequency at which they respawn.

It also re-enabled Trading, Moving, and Salvaging any furnishings or housing items in the game, as well as in it fixed a bug that causes crafting recipes for Jewels to not grant enough trade skill XP, and lowered the amount of trade skill XP provided by lower tiered items when players reach a new crafting tier per skill.

It also an issue where players are not able to fill in the Buy Order from local Storage Sheds, as well as it fixed any technical groundwork for server merges and war performance enhancements.

Finally, the Patch 1.1.1 Update fixed several general bug in New World, including a bug within the Void Gauntlets, which causes the Oblivion to not going onto cooldown if players swapped weapons during skill startup, as well as a bug within the same item that causes consumable status effects being cleansed by the said Oblivion.

It also fixed an issue that prevents New World players from earning themselves the Lumberjack achievement.

