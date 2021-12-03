'Rust' December Update Guide: Buffs for the Excavator, Improvements, Fixes, and More

Facepunch announced that Rust will receive its December Update, bringing in improvements for the Excavator, as well as other elements in the online survival game.

The said update also bringing in cleanups and wipes for its AI, Blueprints, and player progress, as well as fixes to several issues that might affect the game if they are not addressed.

Improvements

One of the aforementioned improvements made for Rust from its December Update is the one for its Excavator, especially for its supply drops.

According to a post in the game's website, the said structure has received a massive production buff, as it will have a 2.5x resources yield.

This means that it can yield a 100 HQM, 2,000 Sulfur Ore, 10,000 Stone, and 5,000 Metal Fragments for every 2-minute run while it is running on a one unit of diesel fuel.

The update also added a terminal that they can found next in the generator. Players can access said terminal to request a supply airdrop to the excavator once its communications relay has charged for 100%, or it can fully run for 10 minutes on 5 units of diesel fuel.

Also, the terrain that is surrounding around the Giant Excavator has been remodeled, and its overall surface it consumes has been shrunk by 30%.

Another improvement that the update also gave is for the game's First Person Spectate mode in order to support proper weapon viewmodels, better camera perspectives, and alt looking, as well as the standard game HUD like the compass, vitals, hotbars, and teams.

The said mode will automatically activate when players are spectating in first person, and it will also works when they are playing back demos. A button was also added to easily spectate a specific player in the admin UI tab.

The December Update also improved the newly-added MLRS feature, as it increased its target hit area and its user interface (UI) map zoom, while it can now support characters from other languages

According to Dual Shockers, the update also made its rockets cluster less towards the center, their explosion ground effect will play at the true hit point rather than directly below the main explosion, and reduced its world model size and mass to 25% of its actual size and mass.

Other improvements made by Rust's December Update include an exposed bear, boar and chicken populations in the Server Admin UI, an increased human AI line-of-sight responsiveness, a reduced NVG grain and overlay intensity, a higher forest density, a lowered MP5 NPC drop chance, and a higher watch tower decay, health, and craft time.

It also made fishes that were caught to be sold for more scrap at the fishing village exchange, table item crafts to no longer need metal fragments, TechTree T2 electricity and car parts to be on separate branches, and compound bows to be unlocked from Tier 1 Workbench.

Issue Fixes

The December Update for Rust also brought in several issue fixes in the game. According to the patch notes, these include a fix to an issue that causes skull rock skin sound effects to go missing, and an issue where an ammo would be lost when an auto turret reloads a weapon.

The said update also fixed the desync and gap exploits after reports that it was abused by several private hack providers, as well as a large number of hacks.

It also fixed the issue that causes the UI for the missions to be enabled on first open and requiring a double click to close, and several typos, incorrect texts and wrong reward amounts in said missions.

It also fixed an issue that cause the backfire effects from the MLRS rockets to flash on when entering in the LOD range, and an issue where cassette recorders are not sticking correctly to the MLRS' moving parts.

It also fixed the SAM sites that are not shooting hot air balloons, the info panel for the rocket ammo in order to show their true maximum range instead of a semi-fabricated one, and the issues in the Excavator's LOD.

