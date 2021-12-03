'Destiny 2' Trials of Osiris Weekly Event Guide: What Map Will Be Using, Rewards to be Earned

Destiny 2 brings back their weekly Trials of Osiris Crucible event, where players will be given the opportunity to earn rewards, including weapons and other in-game items, by participating in matches in a map given to them.

This time, several changes will be implemented, particularly in the matchmaking pool, as Bungie, the developers of the first person shooting game, gave them the chance to accomplish said event alone with the help of the new Freelance option.

What is In-store in This Week's Trials of Osiris

For this week's Trials of Osiris, which has started last December 3rd and will last until December 7th, Destiny 2 players will be going to the Convergence map where, according to realsport101.com, they need to chain together win streaks in a match, with rounds that had a 90-second limit.

While clearing said rounds, they will gain points to increase their Reputation Rank, where each specific rank has a reward that will be unlocked.

According to mp1st.com, the amount of points for the said Reputation Rank will be increased in every round that they have won on their card.

The said Reputation Rank will increase after they complete every Crucible match in the map, based on the amount of how many rounds they win on their card, no matter what the result of the match itself.

Once they have won a certain number of rounds or matches, they will claim a Pinnacle Trials Engram from Saint-14, which can be focused into any current available trial loots they have previously earned.

Once they either a Reputation Rank 4 or a Reputation Rank 13, they will earn two Upgrade Modules, while gaining the Reputation Rank 7 will reward them three Enhancement Prism.

According to Gamespot, if they earn a Reputation Rank 10, they will receive the Eye of Sol kinetic sniper rilfe, and after a Reputation Rank reset, they will get The Messenger kinetic pulse rifle.

On the other hand, they will get the Igneous Hammer Solar hand cannon when they get to the Reputation Rank 16, and after a Reputation Rank reset, they will get the Sola's Scar Solar sword.

If they have cleared a Flawless run, they will receive The Messenger (Adept) Legendary kinetic pulse rifle.

Changes

As mentioned earlier, this week's Trials of Osiris will have several changes, particularly in its matchmaking. According to Gamespot, Bungie is offering the Freelance option for players who want to clear said Trials solo.

The said change will be targeting its Flawless pool, which will be enabled each Sunday, including every Trials of Osiris.

But instead of grouping those players together, the matchmaking for this pool will work different as it will attempt to pair two players with the same number of wins on their current card, as well as same number of overall wins for a specific weekend.

This will prevent those who are barely manage to achieve any Flawless run from being matched with those that have the most successful runs once its pool was enabled.

However, the developers warned that the said changes might lead to an increase in matchmaking times, meaning that there are possibilities that players will wait longer times to be part of the said pool.

