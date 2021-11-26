'Destiny 2' Cloudstrike Exotic Guide: How to Get this Sniper Rifle

One of the Exotics or powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2 that players need to owe is the Cloudstrike sniper rifle.

The said rifle can deal massive amounts of damage to opponents in player-versus-player (PvP) modes, as well as bosses and other enemies in player-versus-environment (PvE) modes.

But, unlike any other Exotics in the multiplayer shooting game, the Cloudstrike sniper rifle cannot be bought from merchants such as Xur, but rather it can be obtained by completing a series of quests.

How to Obtain the Cloudstrike Rifle - Clearing Quests

In order to obtain the Cloudstrike Exotic sniper rifle, according to The Nerd Stash, players need to complete a set of quests that will be unlocked after they completed Destiny 2's main story. One of them is the "Old Secrets, New Challenges" quest.

To begin this quest, according to Spiel Times, they will need to speak to a non-playable character named Variks. Once they have talked to him, they will eventually pick up the said quest.

In Old Secrets, New Challenges, according to ProGameTalk, they will head towards the Bray Exoscience, a Lost Sector that they can reach by traveling from Charon's Crossing to the Cadmus Ridge, and heading towards the west.

They can engage in clearing the enemies in the Lost Sector, or take another path, where they need to take the stairs that will eventually lead them to the right until they will see a Campaign.

This will trigger one of the Exo Challenges that they need to clear before proceeding to the next mission.

Afterwards, they travel towards the location of another NPC, the Exo Stranger. Once they have talked to her, it will trigger the end of the first quest, and then they will take the second one, "A Hard Rain Falls."

In this quest, according to Ginx, they need to complete several Public Events, as well as Patrols in several Eclipsed Zones in Europa.

In order to look for those zones, they will need to open their Europa Destination map. Once they cleared these tasks, they will talk again to the Exo Stanger to end the quest.

How to Obtain the Cloudstrike Rifle - Clearing Sabotage Quests

Once they cleared the aforementioned quests, according to Spiel Times, they need to go back to Variks, where he will give them a set of Sabotage Quests, which can be purchased with the use of Herealways Pieces, a rare material that can be obtained by playing inside Europa.

The said quests, according to PC Invasion, has two tiers. In the first tier, which costs 10 Herealways Pieces, they need to clear the Europan Protector I quest, which requires them to defeat 50 enemies in Europa. Once they clear it, they will start completing the rest of the Tier I.

Once they clear them, they can now purchase the Tier II Sabotage Quests, which costs 20 Herealways Pieces. Much like the Tier I, they will start the Tier II with the Europan Protector II, where they they need to defeat 30 enemies with or affected by Stasis.

Afterwards, they will clear the rest of the quests before returning to Variks. After they have talked to him, the Empire Hunt will be unlocked, which can be seen in Europa's map. From there, they will notice the icon for the said hunt.

In order to get the Cloudstrike sniper rifle, they need to get, and clear, the Empire Hunt under any difficulty. However, this Exotic is a random drop, so they need to grind in these quests in order to get it.

