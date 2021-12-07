'Pokemon Go' Dragonspiral Descent Event Guide: Which Pokemon Trainers Could Encounter and More

The gates of the Dragonspiral Tower are now open for the Trainers of Pokemon Go as the open-world augmented reality smartphone game launches its "Dragonspiral Descent" event as part of its ongoing Season of Heritage.

The said event will mark the debut of Druddigon, the Dragon-type Cave Pokemon, to the game.

The said Pokemon, which according to a post in the game's website, is known to be dwelling within the aforementioned Dragonspiral Tower in the Unova region, will be one of the Pokemon that they will encounter in the wild within the event's duration, but only if they accomplish several tasks.

Druddigon and Unova’s Legendary Pokémon, Reshiram and Zekrom, will make appearances during the Season of Heritage’s Dragonspiral Descent event!



Welcome to the Dragonspiral Descent

As mentioned earlier, Druddigon will make his debut in Pokemon Go during the Dragonspiral Descent event. But, in order for them to have a chance to encounter the Dragon-type Pokemon, Trainers must accomplish several tasks.

According to the same post in the game's website, they can earn the said encounter through an event-wide Collection Challenge, which they can also be rewarded with 1,000 XP and 3,000.

They will also be rewarded with a Druddigon encounter, if they lucky enough, once they finished the Field Research Tasks, which will be also available during the event. They might also encounter its Shiny version.

Aside from Druddigon, they will also earn an encounter with Dratini, Sneasel, and Deino, if they are lucky enough, once they accomplished the said Field Research Task.

Also, during the Dragonspiral Descent event, according to Comicbook, will have an increased spawn rate of several Fire, Electric, and Ice-type Pokemon, which means that they will be encountering them more frequently in the wild.

These include Vulpix, Seel, Dratini, Mareep, Sneasel, Trapinch, Blitzle, and Darumaka. If they are lucky enough, they might also encounter their Shiny version, as well as Dragonair, Vibrava, and Deino, along with its Shiny version.

Trainers will also be involved in Raids during the event, which will gain themselves a chance to encounter, and catch, Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, and Deino during the 1-Star Raids, as well as Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, and Druddigon during the 3-Star Raids.

According to Twinfinite, they will also have a chance to encounter, and capture, the two of the Legendary Tao trio of the Unova region, Reshiram and Zekrom, during the event's 5-Star Raids, while Mega Steelix will be in the Mega Raids.

Both the encounters in the wild and the Raids during the event will also give them a chance to Encounter Shiny versions of the aforementioned Pokemon, except for Dragonair, Vibrava Tynamo, Litwick, Golett, and Dragonite, if they are lucky.

The Dragonspiral Descent event will be started in Pokemon Go this coming December 7th at 10:00 AM, local time, and it will last until December 12th at 8:00 PM, local time.

During the said event, a special one-time purchase Event Box will be available in the game's Shop for 175 PokeCoins, which will contain three Remote Raid Passes.

