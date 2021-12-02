'Pokemon Go' Mega Steelix Mega Raids Guide: Weakness, Counters, Best Movesets, and More

By Staff Reporter , Updated Dec 02, 2021 06:59 AM EST
 MEGA STEELIX
Trainers in Pokemon Go will be facing something "mega" at the start of its Season of Heritage, as Mega Steelix will be appearing for the first time in the game's Mega Raids.

The Mega Evolution form of the Steel/Ground-type Iron Snake Pokemon, according to a post in the game's website, will be in the said Raid every 10:00 AM, local time, and it will last until December 23rd. If they are lucky during those hours, they might even face, and caught, its Shiny version.

Weakness, Counters

As mentioned earlier, Mega Steelix is the Mega Evolved form of Steelix, a Steel/Ground-type Pokemon. 

According to Eurogamer, it is vulnerable against Water, Grass, Ice, Fire, Fighting, and Ground-Type Pokemon, as well as moves that are based from these Types.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' Swinub Incense Day: Which Pokemon Players will be Encountering and More

Because of this fact alone, Trainers can now formulate a Pokemon team that can counter Mega Steelix during the Mega Raids. But, according to Comicbook, they need to take account its high Health stat, hence they need larger beaters for the job.

According to Dual Shockers, they can consider adding either Charizard (Fire SpinBlast Burn), Moltres (Fire SpinOverheat), Entei (Fire FangOverheat), or Ho-Oh (IncinerateFire Blast) in their Pokemon team, as well as either Therian Form Landorous (Mud ShotEarthquake) or Groudon (Mud ShotEarthquake).

They can also include either Blastoise (Water GunHydro Cannon), Swampert (Water GunHydro Cannon), or Gyarados (WaterfallHydro Pump), as well as either Machamp (CounterDynamic Punch), Lucario (CounterAura Sphere), Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch) or Conkelduur (CounterDynamic Punch).

Other Pokemon options that the Trainers might consider to add in their team, according to Pokebattler, include Mega Houndoom (Fire FangFlamethrower), Shadow Salamence (Fire FangHydro Pump), Mega Lopunny (Low KickFocus Blast), Mega Blastoise (Water GunHydro Cannon), and Shadow Magmortar (Fire SpinFire Punch).

According to pokemongohub.com, they can also consider bringing in either Feraligatr (Water GunHydro Cannon), Kyogre (WaterfallSurf), Samurott (WaterfallHydro Cannon), Kingler (BubbleCrabhammer), Heatran (Fire SpinFlamethrower), Darmanitan (Fire FangOverheat), Blaziken (CounterBlast Burn), and Chandelure (Fire SpinOverheat).

Finally, they can add either Garchomp (Mud ShotEarth Power), Excadrill (Mud-SlapDrill Run), Breloom (CounterDynamic Punch), or Pirouette Meloetta (Low KickClose Combat) to their Pokemon team.

They will also need to keep in mind that in order to beat Mega Steelix, they need to bring up to three co-Trainers with them during the Raid.

Stats, Best Moveset

Once they caught this Pokemon, Trainers must know Mega Steelix's stats, as well as the movesets that are suitable for several situations, such as Player-versus-Player (PvP) battles.

According to pokemongohub.net, the said Mega Evolved Pokemon has a 327 Health, 212 Attack, and 181 Defence. If it hits Level, its maximum CP will reach to 3630.

As for its moveset, the best move choices for Mega Steelix are Iron Tail and Heavy Slam for its Fast and Charge Moves, respectively, due to its optimal damage per second (DPS), as well as both of them can give a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Other options for its Fast Move include Thunder Fang and Dragon Tail, while for its Charge Moves, they can choose either Earthquake or Crunch.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' Community Day December 2021 Guide: What Pokemon Trainers Will Encounter, plus Other Things They Could Expect

