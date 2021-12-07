'7 Days to Die' Alpha 20 Public Experimental Build Guide: What Changes Players Could Expect

The Fun Pimps released the patch notes for 7 Days to Die's Alpha 20 Public Experimental Build, revealing several improvements and changes for the survival horde crafting game.

The said experimental build will focus on adding a new random world generation system to the game, as well as adding and improving several of the game's aspects.

What to Expect in Alpha 20

One of the aforementioned additions that the developers included in 7 Days to Die's Alpha 20 Public Experimental Build is the new Random World Generator.

According to the said patch notes that was posted in the game's website, the said system was re-engineered to focus on the generation speed, flexibility, visual quality, and believability, as well as the ability that these generated locations can be played again.

The said Random World Generator, once implemented in the game, will generate new districts that will include elements such as the downtown, industrial, commercial, residential, rural, country town, wilderness, and country residential, all while supporting creation for 6k, 8k, and 10k maps.

It will also add new tiles that will support both the city and town construction, and stamps that can improve every terrain in every biome, including those that can support rivers and canyons.

The new world generator will also add in new town types like the City, Town, Country Town, and Ghost Town, as well as other custom townships. It will also include new spawn markers and road exit markers.

It will also improve the distribution of the generated POIs in order for them to use the over 550 unique POIs and nearly 50 city tiles better, while it will also improve the way they work with the new city tile system, and their placement to account for each of their overall performance cost.

The world generator will also have an additional XML support for modding using players' own tiles, parts, and unique town types, and tool mix options that will support tweaking any custom maps.

Speaking of the aforementioned POIs, the developers also added 175 new explorable POIs to 7 Days to Dies's Alpha 20 Public Experimental Build, as well as 25 reimagined ones, and 550 locations that they can explore. They also added new Tier 3 and Tier 4 POIs along with new and updated ones for Tier 5.

The developers also overhauled the game's shape menu, adding in new shapes that are organized and can be buildable from a simple frame. All of these shapes will receive in-game creative and level design support.

According to Dual Shockers, they also added in nearly 25 new characters, consisting of zombies and non-playable characters (NPCs), all of which have been overhauled and re-imagined into HD.

Because of the said overhaul, they will appear to have lesser draw calls and a slightly better performance because of a new physically based rendering shader that utilizes packed textures and an improved emissive rendering.

Six new weapons will be also included in the game, such as the pipe weapons, which can be crafted directly in their backpack, including the pipe baton, pipe pistol, pipe shotgun, pipe rifle and pipe machine gun, and the lever action rifle.

The developers also overhauled several existing weapons in the game with new models, textures, and/or sounds, such as the AK-47 assault rifle, the sub-machine gun, the M60 machine gun, the .44 magnum pistol, the hunting rifle, and the rocket launcher.

Other additions and improvements that the developers made for the Alpha 20 Public Experimental Build include an additional robotic drone companion that can carry the players' gear and heal them, as well as improved quests, AI enemy spawning, vehicles, loot progression, audio system, weather system, and Twitch integration.

