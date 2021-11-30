'Dead by Daylight' 'Chapter 22 - Portrait of a Murderer' Guide: What are the Perks of the New Killer, Survivor

Behaviour Interactive announced that they will launch the newest Chapter 22 for Dead by Daylight, entitled "Portrait of a Murderer."

The said new Chapter in the online multiplayer horror survival game will bring in a new Killer and a new Survivor, which was first released, and tested, in the its Public Test Build (PTB) for its Steam version.

Along with these two new characters are their respective new perks that players can use once they rolled out.

Perks of The Artist

As mentioned earlier, Portrait of a Murderer will bring two new characters in Dead by Daylight. The new Killer is Carmina Mora, who according to Polygon, was saved by a murder of crows after she found herself dumped in a graveyard without a tongue and had her hands and arms severed.

A gifted yet tormented painter, she took a birdlike identity as well as the title, The Artist. Along with her crows, she will paint the color of fear and horror towards the Survivors in the game courtesy of her perks.

Her Grim Embrace, according to HITC, will make her gain a token every time a Survivor was hooked for the first time.

If gains a total of four tokens, the said perk's effect will activate, blocking all generators within the map for 20 seconds, while the Obsession aura will be revealed to her for four seconds.

Her Scourge Hook - Pain Resonance, will change up to four random hooks in the map in Scourge Hooks at the start of the Trial, with their auras revealed to her in white.

Anytime a Survivor is hooked up on one of these Scourge Hooks, a generator with the most progress will explode, instantly losing 9% of its progress and it will start to regress. Other Survivors that are repairing said generator will scream, revealing their location in the map.

Her Hex - Pentimento will make her see the aur of every destroyed Totem in the map. Once she saw the said totem, she will perform a ritual to resurrect it, and turn into a Rekindled Totem.

If there is one Rekindled Totem active, it will reduce the Survivors' repair speed by 20%. If there are two of them active, it will reduce their healing speeding by 20%. If there are three totems that are active, it will reduce how fast they will recover after being down by 20%.

If there four Rekindled Totems in the map, it will reduce how fast they will open the exit gates by 20%, and if they are five totems active in the map, all of the Totems will be blocked, making them inaccessible to the Survivors. If a Rekindled Totem was removed, its remains will be gone from the map.

Perks for Jonah Vasquez

Along with The Artist is the Survivor named Jonah Vasquez, a CIA codebreaker whose research, according to Eurogamer, has brought him to a lost cemetery in Chile, and a possible encounter with Mora.

His Overcome perk, according to Dual Shockers, will retain him a movement speed bonus for 2 more seconds long when he is injured.

While the said perk is activated, it will cause an Exhausted status effect on him for 60 seconds. While Exhausted, however, he will not use the perk.

His Corrective Action perk will make him start the Trial with a token, and for every Skill Check, he will gain a new one until he has a maximum of five tokens.

When a Survivor fails a Skill Check while it is cooperating with him, a token will be consumed, and it will be converted into a "good" Skill Check.

Finally, his Boon: Exponential, once players will press and hold the Ability button, will make him bless a Dull or Hex Totem nearby, and creating a Boon Totem. Once it is made, soft chimes will ring out in a 24-meter range.

All of the Survivors within the radius of the Boon Totem will recover 90% and can completely recover from a dying state.

He can bless only one totem at a time, and all of the boon perks equipped in the said totem will be also active on the Boon Totem.

