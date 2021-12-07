'Icarus' Levelling Up Guide: How to Gain Experience Points Fast

In Icarus, players will engage in surviving in the harsh environment by gathering resources, building shelters, and conquering several enemies that are scattered around every area.

But in order to do them in the online player-versus-environment (PvE) survival game, they must have tools and equipment that they craft using the materials that they have, all of which can be acquired through its tech tree.

The said tech tree has a number of crafting tiers, all of which can be unlocked if they hit a certain level. To do this, they need to grind in the game in order to get Experience Points, or XP.

Fast Ways to Gain XP in Icarus

In order for players to gain XP in Icarus, according to PC Invasion, they need to do almost any task in the game.

Chopping down trees in any area in Icarus is one of the said tasks as it can easily give them 300 XP, which has more XP earned than other tasks involving resource gathering.

Once they have chopped down a tree, they can continue shopping down the others, which will also reward them up to 100 XP.

To do this, they need a Stone Axe, which can be crafted by using ten fibers, four sticks, and eight stones as materials.

Hunting is also another way to farm XP in Icarus. According to Gosunoob.com, hunting down wolves in the game, which they are usually seen in packs, will give them 750XP for each kill.

In order to kill them, they must prepare hunting weapons such as the wood bow, as well as the stone and bow arrows.

To craft the said bow, they need thirty fibers and 24 sticks, while they will need to have a piece each of both fiber and stick, and either a stone or five bones, in order to make the arrows.

Aside from the XP that they will earn, they will also get materials such as wolf's skin, which they can get by skinning the said creature, once they have killed one of them.

They can also leave the carcass out of the open in order to lure the wolves, making it an easy way for them to farm for XP.

They can also hunt for polar bears in higher level zones, which according to WePC, it can award them 6,000 XP.

But players need to keep in mind that while doing this method, they might get killed by these creatures, which will penalize them with a significant XP loss after they respawn.

They can also receive amount of XP by building, or dismantling, any objects or structures. To do this, they can start building several items whose blueprints that are under the Tier 1 tech tree, such as the Wooden Beam, which can consume four fiber and eight wood.

Making Wooden Floors, Walls, Ramps, and Roofs, which can consume twelve fiber and twenty wood, will also give them an amount of XP. This means that they can earn experience while building a simple house that they can use are their base.

Finally, other tasks such as crafting equipment and looting, as well as engaging in missions, will also gain them amounts of XP.

