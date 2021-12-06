‘Icarus’ Cave Guide: How to Prepare, Kill Cave Worms + What Resources Players Can Get

In Icarus, caves are scattered around the survival game's map. The said area can shelter players to protect them from exposure, as well as they can use either as spawn points or as a resource pool.

The said areas are also the focal point of one of its quests, "Dry Run: Expedition Prospect."

But as they traverse inside of these caves, they will encounter enemies that they need to defeat in order to clear the area so they can proceed. Once they are defeated, they can now make these areas in the game their own.

Preparations before Venturing

In order to venture themselves inside the caves in Icarus, they must first need to find one. According to Level Skip, these caves can be found along the mountainside, below the ridges, or under bodies of water.

READ ALSO: 'Valheim' Guide: How to Build a Wooden Roofed Bridge Step-By-Step Tutorial [VIDEO]

Some of these caves have their entrance ready, which will lead them towards small caverns once they entered inside from there.

On the other hand, there are some of them who are hidden behind a layer of stone, which they can access by mining through it.

These will be evident from the mountainside if the area has a flatter spot with some edges in stone.

From there, according to Daly Nation Today, they need to drill their way towards the said hidden cave with a stone pickaxe. To make it even easier, they can also set up a drill that is powered by a solar panel.

While drilling, they need to keep in mind that there are wolves in the area, therefore they need to prepare a wooden bow and stone arrows to fend them off.

Once they are done, they can set up small base, complete with campfire and bedroll, where they can respawn if they are killed inside of the cave.

Also, before entering the cave, they need to craft other essential equipment such as wood rag torches, which requires 40 fiber and 8 sticks each, wood walls, and a wood repair hammer, as well as the aforementioned wood bow and stone arrows. They can also craft bone arrows.

Once they have prepared everything, they can now proceed in entering the caves for resources, and for shelter as well.

Things to do Inside the Cave

Once they are on the cave, they need to check out if there are ores inside. Considering that it dark inside, they can use their wood rag torches to provide them with needed light.

As they venture inside, they will encounter the Cave Worms, creatures that can spit out poison to them.

To avoid being inflicted with poison, they need to have an Anti-Poison Paste handy. According to PC Invasion, the said item needs a piece each of fiber and charcoal, as well as two spoiled meats, to prepare.

Once they know the worms' spawn points, they will need to go back to the entrance so they will burrow underground. Afterwards, they will venture again the interior of cave and place the wooden walls.

These walls will protect them for the said poison spit, while provide them a vantage point to shoot them down with the bow and arrow. If they are damaged, they can either repair them with the hammer or dismantle them to redeploy them at another spot.

Once they have eliminated them, they can now start mining for resources such as coal, iron, copper, aluminum, platinum, titanium, and gold with a use of the pickaxe. If they are mining inside a bigger cave and set up another base there, they can also smelt said materials right on the spot.

Aside from the potential threat coming from the Cave Worms, they must also keep in mind that while mining down the cave, they will be receiving a debuff where their health and stamina will be slowly depleted, as well as chance of getting a pneumonia, which might inflict an even worse debuff.

To avoid this, they can craft a dehumidifier and place it in their base. If it is turned on and powered with charcoal, the said underground debuff will be removed.

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Patch Update Guide: New MLRS, Desert Base Additions, Improvements, Fixes, and More