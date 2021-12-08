'Pokemon Go Tour Johto' Event Guide: Start Time, Tickets Cost, Pokemon Appearing, and More

It is time for the Trainers to go on a journey towards the Johto region as Pokemon Go will bring back its "Pokemon Go Tour" global event, giving them the opportunity to encounter Pokemon from the said region in the wild.

The said event will give them a chance to choose between Gold and Silver Versions, each will have a different experience, as well as exclusive Pokemon that they will catch during the event.

Also, during the event, they will have the chance to trade Pokemon with their friends who chose a different version, as well as to complete a Special Request in order to receive an encounter with Celebi, the Johto region's Mythical Pokemon.

Trainers, #PokemonGOTour is back on Saturday, February 26, 2022!



This time, we’re celebrating the Johto region!



What is In-Store in Pokemon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event, according to a post in the game's website, will start on February 26th, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, local time, and it will end on the following day, February 27th.

However, Niantic, the developers of the game, announced that the tickets for the said event are now available in advance for only $11.99. According to CNet, players can now buy the said tickets from the game's in-game shop.

The said ticket will be available in the aforementioned Gold and Silver Versions, each will have an exclusive set of Pokemon that they will encounter.

However, both of these tickets will give them the event-exclusive Special Research line, which they need to complete in order to gain access to the "Masterwork" Research story, testing their skills as Trainers.

Aside from these Researches, they will also get Season of Heritage Monthly Timed Researches depending on when they bought the Pokemon Go Tour ticket.

If they purchased on January 10th, 2022, they will get the Timed Researches for both January and February, while they will get the latter if they bought the ticket on February 10th.

Also, a set of nine Completion Challenges will be available during the event, where Trainers will have the opportunity to earn rewards, as well as leveling up their Elite Collector medals, once they have completed them.

Other bonuses that they will get during the Pokemon Go Tour event include a free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes that will be available in the shop, as well as the ability to earn twice the Candies every time they hatched Eggs, while they can earn extra ones while catching featured Pokemon.

They will also gain a bonus where their Pokemon Eggs will now require one-quarter of their normal Hatch Distance, as well as getting up to nine free Raid Passes after spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, and special stickers at PokeStops.

What Pokemon will be Present

As mentioned earlier, the Pokemon Go Tour will take its Trainers to the Johto region as the Pokemon who are originally discovered there will be appearing in the wild for both ticket and non-ticket holders. These will include the Generation II Starters, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.

Those who are holding the Gold and Silver Version tickets will also encounter a set of Pokemon that are exclusive to them, all of which will be attracted to Incense.

According to Gamepur, those who have the Silver Version Ticket will encounter Delibird, Ledyba, Phanpy, Skarmory once they are attracted to Incense.

They will also have an increased chances to encounter the Shiny versions of the four mentioned and the Starters, as well as Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Houndour, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia.

Those who have the Gold Version Tickets will encounter Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine in the wild, all of which will be attracted to Incense.

They will also have an increased chance to encounter the Shiny versions of the mentioned Pokemon, as well as the Starters, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobuffet, Shuckle, Swinub, and Ho-Oh.

Aside from being in the wild, the aforementioned group of Pokemon will also be appearing in Raids, as well as after they are being hatched from 7-kilometer Pokemon Eggs.

They will also encounter in the wild during the Pokemon Go Tour event the G, O, T, U, R, and J Unowns, all of which will make their Pokemon Go debut.

Aside from that, Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi will be hatching from 2-kilometer Pokemon Eggs, which they can get by spinning several PokeStops during the event.

