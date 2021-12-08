'Destiny 2' Vault of Glass Raid Guide: How to Clear the Templar Boss Fight

In the Vault of Glass Raid in Destiny 2, players will encounter one of its bosses, The Templar, which they need to defeat in order to take one step closer to clear the said Raid. But in order to face the said boss, they need to understand its mechanics, as well as how to defeat it.

The said mechanics for the Boss Fight are can be seen in a couple of encounters that they need to experience during the Vault of Glass Raid, including defending Confluxes from the Vex and shooting down the Oracles that are spawned in the area.

Once they have cleared said encounters, they will have a glimpse of what they will need to do during their fight against The Templar.

How to Clear the Boss Fight

Once the Boss Fight has started, according to The Washington Newsday, players will notice a Relic in the center of the chamber.

Once a player picks up the said Relic, according to PC Invasion, it will notice that it can do several actions such as a melee swipe and a ground pound, as well as an ability to generate a shield and cleanse its teammates.

Other players, who are in the same team as the Relic holder, can also take the role as Oracle Killers. They are tasked to kill the Oracles that will be spawned in the area during the Boss Fight using Xenophage Exotic weapon, if they are equipped with one.

The rest of the team, on the other hand, should clear the rest of the obstacles, including other Oracles that the Killers did not see.

Once they have cleared the area from the Oracles, according to Dexerto, the Relic Holder must unleash the Super Attack to one of the Templar's shields, which will consume a percentage in its meter.

In order to replenish that, they need to do melee attacks on enemies while the Oracles are getting killed.

Once they have knocked down the shield temporarily, they will initiate an attack against the Boss, dealing him lots of damage.

But before this, they need to free their teammates who are trapped inside Vex Bubbles by shooting them. Once they are free, they will help their teammates unleash a full salvo against the Templar.

But they need to eliminate the Boss as fast as they can as the Templar has an Enrage timer, which if they take too long to defeat it, it will wipe out the whole team with a one powerful attack.

They will also need to keep in mind that it can also teleport from one place to another, hence they need to strategize their positions in order to anticipate where it will go next by looking for the small red circle that will be appearing in one of several spots in the area, and blocking it in the process.

Once they have beaten the Templar, they will collect the loot that it dropped, and proceed to the other stages of the Vault of Glass Raid.

