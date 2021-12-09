'Fallout 76' 'The Night of the Moth' Update Guide: New Event, Rewards, other Additions + Bug Fixes from Patch 1.6.2.16 Update

Bethesda Softworks has announced that Fallout 76 will have its "Night of the Moth" update, which will bring in new additions to the online role-playing game.

These include a new event that its players need to participate to earn rewards, as well as other additions that they need to experience.

The said update will also bring in changes to several of the game's elements, as well as fixes to several of its bugs that might affect Fallout 76 if they are not addressed.

We hope you've practiced your Mothman dance.#Fallout76 Night of the Moth update is now live, bringing a new seasonal event, quality of life improvements, a new Season, and more! pic.twitter.com/78mnnvq05V — Fallout (@Fallout) December 8, 2021

Enter the Night of the Moth

The aforementioned Night of the Moth update will bring a new seasonal event entitled Mothman Equinox.

According to Dual Shockers, players who want to participate in the said event, which took place at the Point Pleasant in Appalachia's Forest region, will first talk to Interpreter Clarence, who is on the roof of the Mothman Statue.

Once they participated in the event, according to Gamepur, they need to defend three pyres that the cultists who follow the Wise Mothman made in order to prepare for the equinox.

Once they have completed the task, they will receive rewards that are based on how many pyres they have defended.

If they defend all of the three pyres, they will receive 500 XP, 60 Caps, three Legendary Cores, a 3-Star and 1-Star Legendary Items, and a Mothman Equinox item.

If they defend two pyres, they will receive 300 XP, 40 Caps, two Legendary Cores, a 1-Star Legendary Item, and a 50% chance of receiving a Mothman Equinox item.

And if they defend only one of the pyres, they will will receive 300 XP, 40 Caps, a Legendary Core, a 1-Star Legendary Item, and a 15% chance of receiving a Mothman Equinox item.

These Mothman Equinox items are event-exclusive ones that consist of the Wise Mothman Throne and the Cultist Backpack plan, the Cultist Enlightened robe and hood, the Cultist Adept clothes and helmet, the Cultist Neophyte clothes and helmet, and the Cultist Incarnate helmet.

Aside from the said rewards, according to Bleeding Cool, players can also do looting to a pile of corpses that is nearby instead of approaching one of them, as well as the ability for players who are not part of the team to have Legendary Items after they kill a Legendary Creature.

They will also share the XP earned with their teammates after they slay their enemies, access the new additional tab for the C.A.M.P. build menu that displays new item plans, a customizable Pip-Boy Keyring that they can access to the Misc. tab, and a chance to receive ammo that will be dropped from the existing sources.

Finally, they will also take part to the new Season 7: Zorbo's Revenge, which they will have a new scoreboard that they will need to fill in in order to unlock rewards such as two new allies, Xerxo and Katherine.

Bug Fixes

The Night of the Month update will also bring in the fixes for several of the bugs in Fallout 76, all of which are came from its Patch 1.6.2.16 Update.

According to Dual Shockers, after the said bug fixes, the hands of the players will no longer clip into rifles and shotguns when they are wearing their Crypt Cook outfit, while the Blood Eagle Charmer, Treasure Hunter, and Radstag Hide outfits can now correctly hide any underarmor.

Also, players who are killed by the Flamer will no longer display flaming visual effects after respawning, while it fixed an issue that causes enemy and player corpses to be temporarily invisible after they being killed.

It also fixed the bugs that are affecting its C.A.M.P.S and workshops, including ones that is the displays, fences, flags, floors, miscellaneous structures, roofs, stash boxes, tables, walls and their décor, and workbenches.

The patch update also fixed other of Fallout 76's elements, including its Challenges, Daily Ops, and Events and Quests, as well as its items, combat system, localization, NPCs, user interface, and performance.

