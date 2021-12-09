'CoD Mobile' Season 11 Spoilers: New Maps, Weapons, Battle Pass, and More

Several Call of Duty: Mobile dataminers have revealed several details to the first-person mobile shooting game's incoming Season 11. Before this, the developers of the game are said to bring in a Christmas-themed update, named "Final Snow."

The said leaked details include new maps that its players can traverse with every match, as well as a new weapon, new game modes, and a new seasonal Battle Pass.

What to Expect from Season 11

One details for Call of Duty: Mobile's Season 11 that were revealed by the said dataminers is the addition of the new Icebreaker map.

The said map, which was first released in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in October of 2018 according to TalkESport, will feature a snow-covered environment, as well as a long-lost United States nuclear submarine within the Arctic houses.

The said map, according to CGM, was previously available non the game's Chinese beta test server, and it might be released globally during Season 11.

A snow-covered Raid map will be also included in Call of Duty: Mobile once the said season rolls out. It is much like the old Raid map from the Season 2, however aside from snow, it will be covered with lights and snowmen, and other Christmas decoration in order to fit it to the seasonal mood.

The said season will also add in the new Snowfight Mode, which is an altered Gunfight Mode that instead of weapons, players from opposing teams will throw snowballs, which are scattered across the map, to each other.

Aside from these snowballs, players will also use their fists to defeat their opponents.

Aside from the Snowfight Mode, the Hell Mode for its Undead Siege will also might be included in Call of Duty: Mobile, which will be available on its Blackout map.

The said new mode will be more difficult as its zombies will have more Health, but players who are playing will have a chance to eliminate them with new weapons like the Ray Gun.

The dataminers also revealed that there will be new weapons that will be available in the game during Season 11.

This includes the PKM light machine gun, which has a magazine that can be loaded to the gun for 8 seconds. Despite of the long reload time, it can through opponents even in close range.

Another new weapons that might be included are the D13 Sector, a secondary weapon that can fire a disc that explodes for five seconds after firing, and the Decoy Grenade, which can create a fake explosion sounds to distract other players, as well as radar signatures.

A new Battle Pass will might also be introduced in the game, which according to Give Me Sport, will contain a Cliffhanger Skin for Soap, the Whisper of Winter Skin for Vagr Modir, and the Boru Skin for the PKM light machine gun.

Finally, a new "Muntions Box" Operator Skill will might be included in Call of Duty: Mobile, which allows the players to distribute a number of ammo boxes to themselves and their teammates.

