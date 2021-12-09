'God of War' PC Version Guide: System Requirements Needed to Run the Game

Sony reveals the system requirements that will be needed in order to run God of War in the PC. This includes what software and hardware the players should have in order for them to optimally play the action-adventure video game.

The said system requirements will also include the support provided from Nvidia for the game's visual elements, including for its ability to run the game at 4k and at 60 frames per second (FPS).

System Requirements for God of War

In order to run God of War in PCs on the minimum, or running under low graphics settings at 720p at 30fps, according to Slash Gear, they will need to either have an Nvidia GTX 960 or an AMD R9 290X GPU, both with a 4 GB memory, either an Intel Core i5-2500k or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, and an 8 GB DDR RAM.

Thinking about picking up God of War (2018) on PC next January? Check out our specs below!



More info on the system requirements here 👉 https://t.co/5LdOWT7KRv pic.twitter.com/4XHetYKw9w — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 8, 2021

On the other hand, if they want to ran it under the recommended settings, which is in 1080p at 30 FPS, they will need to either have an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU with a 6 GB memory or an AMD RX 570 GPU with a 4 GB memory, either an Intel i5-6600k or an AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G CPU, and an 8 GB DDR RAM.

READ ALSO: 'Monster Hunter Rise' PC Version Guide: System Requirements, Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, MORE

If they want to run it under high system settings, or under 1080p at 60 FPS, according to Techspot, they will need to either have an Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU with an 8 GB memory or an AMD RX 5600 XT GPU with a 6 GB memory, either an Intel i7-4770k or an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU, and an 8 GB DDR RAM.

If they want to run it under 1440p at 60 FPS, which the high settings for God of War, they will need to either have an Nvidia RTX 2070 or an RX 5700 XT GPU, both with an 8 GB memory, either an Intel i7-7700k or an AMD Ryzen 7 3700x CPU, and a 16 GB DDR RAM.

Finally, if they want to run the game under Ultra graphic settings, or under 4K at 60 FPS, according to IGN, they will need to either have an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with a 10 GB memory or an AMD RX 6080 XT GPU with a 16 GB memory, either an Intel i9-9900k or an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, and a 16 GB DDR Ram.

Graphical Support

No matter what system specs that the game is running under, the PC Version of God of War will still receive a graphical support from Nvidia as it will provide an even more sharp and responsive gaming experience.

According to a post in the PlayStation's Santa Monica Studios webpage, the game will receive the company's Deep Learning Super Sampling, which it can run the game at increased resolutions while retaining its high frame rates.

It will also have the Nvidia Reflex, which will help the game's responsiveness, especially during its boss fights, while its system latency was reduced, while its FidelityFX Super Resolution will provide an even greater visual enhancement.

Finally, Nvidia also provided support for God of War in order to made it generate higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, an enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion and Screen Space Directional Occlusion, as well as highly detailed assets. These will make the game have a beautiful and crisp visual experience.

READ ALSO: 'Far Cry 6' Guide: PC System Specs, Pre-Order Bonuses, Release Date