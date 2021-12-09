'Icarus' Oxygen Bladder Guide: How to Craft One to Generate Oxygen

In Icarus, players will need to do everything in order to survive in the game. This includes building a shelter, collecting resources, crafting equipment, and protecting themselves against the harsh weather and the creatures that are in the wild.

Another vital thing that they will need to do in Icaruz is breathing as the atmosphere in several of the game's areas, such as the caves where they will mine resources like metals, will be toxic and unbreathable.

In order to make themselves breathe properly in said atmosphere, they must acquire an Oxygen Bladder, which they can make once they have unlocked a Tier in the game's tech tree.

How to Build, Use the Oxygen Bladder

In order for players to have their own Oxygen Bladder, they need to unlock it first in the Icarus' tech tree. According to PC Gamer, the said item can be unlocked if they will reach Level 10, along with the Crafting Bench and the Oxite Dissolver.

READ ALSO: 'Icarus' Shelter Guide: How to Build a House in the Survival Game

Once they have unlocked the equipment needed, according to PC Invasion, they need to search for rocks that has a deposit full of minerals called Oxite, which has a slightly bluish hue. They can harvest the said mineral using the either a stone pickaxe or an iron pickaxe.

Once they have harvested them, they can either use directly by right-clicking in their inventory or click and drag it to an empty oxygen slot on their Envirosuit, where it will be consumed automatically whenever their oxygen supply is depleted. But the best way to use them is for the Oxygen Bladder.

To craft the said machine, according to Segment Next, they need to craft first the Oxidizer, which can be unlocked when they hit Level 2. Crafting it would require them to have eight pieces of sticks, twelve pieces of fiber, twenty pieces of leather, and ten pieces of bones.

After they crafted the Oxidizer, they need to craft the Oxite Dissolver using the Crafting Bench, which costs twelve pieces of fiber, twenty pieces of sticks, fifty pieces of wood, and twelve pieces of stone.

The said equipment requires eight pieces of wood, 24 pieces of leather, and eight pieces of bone. Once they have finished building it, they need to have it working by placing a piece of Sulfur, which can be mined in caves. Once they have crafted them, they can place them inside their shelters.

Next, they will need to build the Oxygen Bladder, which can also be built on the Crafting Bench. According to PC Gamer, crafting said equipment will cost them twenty pieces of fiber, thirty pieces of leather, and eight pieces of bone.

Once they got the Oxygen Bladder, they will go towards the Oxite Dissolver. From there, they will place the bladder in one of the slots that are on a top row, then they will also place the Oxites on the bottom row. Then, they will add in the Sulfur to fuel the said equipment.

After waiting for a few seconds, the Oxygen Bladder will be filled up with oxygen, and can be used by equipping it in the empty oxygen slot in their Envirosuit.

READ ALSO: 'Icarus' Levelling Up Guide: How to Gain Experience Points Fast