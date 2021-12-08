'Icarus' Shelter Guide: How to Build a House in the Survival Game

In a player-versus-environment (PvE) multiplayer survival game like Icarus, players must need to do everything in order to survive, including gathering resources like food and crafting materials, defeating several wild creatures, and building shelters that will act as their bases and possible spawning points.

But in order to build the house that would keep them warm and secure within the game, they must know how create its parts needed, and the materials that can use for them.

How to Build Shelter in Icarus

In order to build a house in Icarus, they must have the necessary parts. To do that, they need to prepare for the materials and the equipment for the job.

For the parts such as the wood beam, the wood floor, the wood wall, the wood roof, and the wood door, they need to grind their way to the Tier Levels 5 and 6 of the game's tech tree.

To do this, they need to gather Wood using a stone axe, which according to PC Gamer, is one of the items that will be unlocked in the game by default on Level 0, along with a wood pile, which can used as a depository for the said resource.

Aside from the said resource, they will also gain amount of Experience Points, or XP, by doing this.

Once they gained enough XP from this method, they can now able to unlock the Tiers 5 and 6, where they can build the said parts for the shelter.

According to Segment Next, they need to have at least six wooden walls, as well as the flooring, roof, beams and door, in order to build a house in the game.

To produce the walls, the floor, and the roof, they need at least twelve pieces of fiber and twenty pieces of wood, while they need eight pieces of fiber and ten pieces of wood to build the door.

Once they got all of the parts, they can build the said shelter with the use of the wood repair hammer, which they can craft by using ten pieces of fiber, four pieces of sticks, and eight pieces of stone.

While building, they will have the freedom to design it base on what they want, either turn it into their outpost if they want to stay in one place slowly transform it into a bigger one, or as a smaller house where they can dismantle if they are travelling from one place to another.

Once it is built, they will need to maintain it as its durability status will be depleted if it subjects to wear and tear or animal attacks. To do this, they need to have their wood repair hammer ready just in case.

Functions

Once they are inside the house, according to PC Invasion, they can craft bedrolls, which can be used as a makeshift spawn point in case they die. But they cannot use the said bedrolls to sleep with unless they build a campfire.

The place to do this is outside of their homes as it might burn down the shelter if they build it inside the house, unless they build a fireplace.

Once they have done the campfire outside, they can now sleep in their bedrolls, which can replenish their health and stamina.

The said shelter will also protect them from the harsh weather that the game will give to them as exposing to strong weather conditions in Icarus, like storms and rain, will affect their character's stats.

The more exposed they are to the said environment, the faster their Exposure meter increases, slowly losing their stamina, while slowing down their movement. Once they are run out of stamina, they will lose health.

