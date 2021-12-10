'Pokemon Go' Powered-Up PokeStops Guide: What Does it Do, How to Activate Them

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go will receive its brand new feature involving its PokeStops, one of the places that the Trainers should go to in the augmented reality smartphone game in terms of items, Pokemon, and completing Field Research Tasks.

The said feature, called "Powered PokeStops," will make use of one of the tasks that players should do in the game, giving them a new alternative reality experience, while being rewarded more than before.

This is one of the features and changes for Pokemon Go that the developers tested months before, which includes a nickname suggestion feature, the ability for Trainers to skip the Egg hatching animation, and a Special Research for its newcomers.

We’re excited to announce Powered-Up PokéStops, a feature where you’ll be able to work with your fellow Trainers to experience PokéStops in a new way. Learn more on the blog:



What are these Powered PokeStops

With the Powered PokeStops, according to a post in the game's website, Trainers can now have the ability to "power up" several PokeStops in their area, as well as Gyms, for a limited period of time.

The said feature will make use of the game's augmented reality mapping tasks, which was introduced and added last year. Now they can accomplish said tasks in order to level up these locations, which will be looked different depending on their location.

According to Android Headlines, they can also convert a PokeStop into a Powered PokeStops with their friends or other Trainers that are in the same area at the same time, as well as doing it alone.

Once they have completed said augmented reality mapping tasks and spin a Pokestop into a Powered PokeStop, either solo or with other Trainers, they will be rewarded more than the normal one could give.

This include bonus items, Emotion Points and Buddy Hearts for their buddy Pokemon, bonus Pokemon spawns, and Raid Premier Balls.

But in order to do this, including the aforementioned augmented reality mapping tasks, according to DBLTap, Trainers must be Level 20 and above.

How to scan PokeStops into Powered PokeStops

In order to level up the PokeStops in their area into Powered PokeStops, Trainers must first tap the details of one that is within their proximity ring, which can be determined with a floating cube with as Poke Ball symbol, then click the three dots in the upper right corner. Then, they will tap "Scan PokeStop."

Afterwards, if they are scanning a PokeStop for the first time, they will follow the on-screen prompts to do so. If they are not, they will go straight ahead scan the area by tapping the record button.

While scanning, they will move around the area by slowly walking in full 360 degrees, if possible, or 180 degress for twenty to thirty seconds while keeping the object in center of the frame. They need to make sure that it is visible in order to scan properly.

Once the scan is completed, they tap either "Upload Later" or "Upload Now" to upload it to the Niantic's database in order for them to check for it.

Once they recognized a PokeStop, they will do the procedure again, this time they must the said PokeStop five times to "power it up" in to a Level 1 Powered PokeStop.

If they scanned it ten more times, they will become Level 2, while scanning it twenty five more times, it will become a Level 3 Powered PokeStop.

