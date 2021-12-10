'Killing Floor 2' 'Chop 'Til You Drop' Event Guide: New Weapons, Modes, and More

Tripwire Interactive announced that Killing Floor 2 will bring in the holiday cheers, and fears, in the form of its "Chop 'Til You Drop" Christmas-themed update.

The said update will bring in new additions to the first-person shooting game, which includes a new map, new game modes, and weapons. It will also give the game several general and balance changes, as well as fixes to some of its bugs.

Time to Chop 'Til you Drop

One of the new additions that will be included in Killing Floor 2 courtesy of the aforementioned Chop 'Til You Drop is the new map named Carillon Hamlet, which will be compatible with the game's Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.

This medium sized map, according to IGC, has an industrial feel in it with a bright daytime setting that can be a perfect setting to celebrate the holiday season in the game.

The said map will bring five new objectives, where according to Xbox Achievements, will reward them with the Holiday Shopping companion backpack accessory if they clear them.

The said seasonal update will also bring in two new Weekly Modes, including the Boss Rush, which lets its players face five different waves of enemy bosses, with its difficulty scaling from one wave to the other.

Once they have completed said game mode, they will be awarded with the Boss Trophy backpack accessory.

Aside from the Boss Rush, players will also participate in the Shrunken Heads game mode.

In the said game mode, according to Bloody Disgusting, the enemy Zeds, along with the players, will have their heads shrink after they spawned in the area, making headshots even more difficult, and will no longer apply critical damage.

Despite of the fact that their heads are shrunk during the game mode, according to the patch notes that were posted in the game's website, the Zeds will have new vulnerable spots, which will be pointed out by an indicator FX.

The game mode will also adjust the players' squad composition in order to have a higher rate of Rioters, Gorefiends and Scrakes, while the enemy Zeds will be spawned 50% faster, their total amount is reduced by 20%.

Two new weapons will be also included in Killing Floor 2, including the HRG Stunner, a fully automatic weapon which is an alternative version of the AA-12 auto shotgun for the SWAT Perk, that can shoot 12-gauge steel slug rounds.

The Doshinegun, which is another one of the new weapons for the game courtesy of the update, can shoot enemies with dosh stacks in either semi-automatic or full-automatic, leaving a pile of said in-game cash in the ground.

Other additions that will be added in the game include new bundles such as the Alchemist weapon skin and gear cosmetic bundle packs and the seasonal Christmas weapon skin bundle pack, as well as the Holiday Shopper outfit bundle.

Finally, new achievements, as well as new difficulties for its maps, will be added for players who want to keep score with their in-game progress.

