'Icarus' Kill List Extermination Guide: How to Prepare, Track Down, and Defeat the Alpha Wolf Boss

Aside from surviving every day by hunting food, building shelter, and gather resources, players in Icarus will also need to accomplish several number of Prospect Missions in order to progress in the game, as well as to earn XP.

One of the them is the Kill List: Extermination mission, where they need to track down and defeat a deadly wild creature known as the Alpha Wolf that is in the wild.

But before taking this mission, players must prepare themselves, including their weapons and spawn point, as well as how to find it.

Preparations

Before taking the Kill List: Extermination mission, they need to prepare their equipment, including their weapons such as the bow and arrow.

According to PC Invasion, they can craft a wood bow, which can be unlocked in the game's tech tree once they hit Level 1, along with the stone arrow.

To craft the bow, they need thirty pieces of fiber and twenty four pieces of sticks, while they need to have a piece each of fiber, stick, and stone in order to create a stone arrow.

They can also craft bone arrows, which can be unlocked once they hit Level 4, with a piece each of fiber and stick, as well as five pieces of bone.

Aside from the weapons, according to Happy, they will also need craft an axe, a pickaxe, and a knife in order to gather resources needed for this mission, including food and wood, which they need to use in building their temporary shelter and the wood railings, as well as the wood repair hammer.

They will also need to craft a bedroll, which can be unlocked after reaching Level 2, with twenty pieces of fiber, ten pieces of sticks, twenty pieces of fur, and ten pieces of leather. This item can be a great help for them as this will serve as a makeshift spawn point.

Tracking Down the Predator

Once they have everything in place, they can now travel to the wild to clear the Kill List: Extermination mission.

Once they are in the area, they will build a temporary shelter using their wood repair hammer by crafting four wooden walls, a wooden floor, a wooden door, and a wooden roof.

Afterwards, they will set-up their campfire and bedroll to establish their temporary shelter. From there, they will hunt for food in order to survive for this mission.

Once they are well fed, they will go to the location where the creature was first spotted. The said area will appear on their map just southwest of the dropship.

As they are traversing in the area, they will see smudges of blood, as well as tracks, in the area within quadrant G15.

After they interacted the said spot, another location will appear on the map. This time, they will go towards northeast of the dropship, where they will see more tracks with blood on them at the edge of a tree line near the sloping path in the area within I13.

Then, they will go towards east of their current location, where they need to follow the base of a mountain. They will loop around said mountain until they saw a carcass in the area within K13.

Once they have interacted with the carcass, the game will prompt them that the Lethal Predator's den is nearby, and the creature will only spawn at night, so they need to build another temporary settlement just few meters away from the den.

They will also need to craft several torches to illuminate themselves while hunting the wild creature, as well as additional arrows as the fight might be longer than they think.

Before calling it a day, they must go first towards the den where the Alpha Wolf supposed to be located, which is south of their current location, past through the ravines and ridges within J16.

Then, according to eip.gg, they will build up to nine wood railings, each will consume eight pieces each of fiber and wood, in front of the said den in order to trap it from the inside. Once they have prepared everything, they will now start the hunt.

Killing the Creature

Once the area approached nighttime, they will notice that there is a red circle in their minimap, indicating that the creature has spawned. With weapons and torch in hand, they will go back to the area where the den is.

From there, they will need to search for a location where they do not damage the fence. Then, using the weapons at hand, they will attack the Alpha Wolf.

The best way to attack it is by shooting it with an arrow from the distance, however this might be tricky as they are doing it on the darkness of the night. They can also approach the creature and stab him with a knife.

But they need to be careful as the Alpha Wolf might call out other members of its pack to attack them. If that happens, they need to fend them off by shooting enough arrows.

They can also kill it easily with help of a glitch, where they just need to build a wooden ramp to climb one of the dens.

Once they are on the spot, the Alpha Wolf will be confused and will be inside of its den instead, giving them the opportunity to shoot him in the head with an arrow his head pops out.

Once they have killed the Alpha Wolf, as well as the other wolves of its pack, they will go towards its den, and get its carcass, ending the Kill List: Extermination, while awarding themselves with 750 XP and up to twenty five pieces of Raw Prime Meat, as well as the carcass itself, which they need to skin in order to get its fur.

