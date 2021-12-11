'Icarus' Waterfall Expedition Prospect Mission Guide: How to Clear it

Aside from surviving in the game by gathering resources, building a shelter, and killing wild creature for food, players of Icarus also need to accomplish Prospect Missions in order to progress in the game.

One of them is the "Waterfall: Expedition" mission, where they will need to embark on a journey across three biomes in order to unlock the Riverlands biome.

How to Clear the Waterfall: Expedition Mission

In order to clear the Waterfall: Expedition mission, according to PC Invasion, they need to clear first the Searchlight Scan, which they need to go to several locations in the Southern Glacier to use their radar and scan the place.

Once they have unlocked the mission, they will need to prepare themselves first by crafting the equipment that need to have.

According to eip.gg, they need to craft a bow along with its arrows, a knife, an axe, a pickaxe, a repair hammer, as well as armor, a bedroll, and parts for their portable shelter.

If they want to have better chances of survival, they can also craft the Ghillie Suit or the Hunter Armor, all of which can be unlocked by obtaining the blueprint of the former, or reaching Level 30 for the latter.

They will also need to stock up other resources such as wood, oxites, and water, as well as food either by picking berries or hunting wild animals.

After crafting these items, they will accept the said mission, landing them automatically to the drop point in the dessert.

While in the area, they will need to build a temporary house, which will act as a spawn point, as well as campfire. Afterwards, they can start crafting other equipment.

Once they have done preparing, they can now progress through the desert. They will need to keep in mind the oxygen levels in their Envirosuit, hence they need to have their oxides, or if they have one, an Oxygen Bladder, ready.

They will also encounter wild animals along the way, which they need to kill in order to collect for food and other materials for crafting the bedroll.

Once they exit the desert from the point within J4, they will enter into the Forest biome, where they need to traverse towards the north, or to the right if they look it on the minimap, until they reach the first objective marker.

From there, they will receive a radio call from Sol, then a supply crate icon will appear within the minimap's J4 area. Before going to the said area, they will build another temporary shelter in the Forest, that will also serve as the new spawn point.

Afterwards, according to Techraptor, they will start moving towards the marked area where the Beacon is.

Once they reach the said area, they will collect it, which will occupy their Back slot. They will also notice the border of an Arctic biome on their right, which can be a great source of water.

Also in the area is a rock barrier that they need to go over. To do this, they will need to build a lot of ramps and floors, as well as ladders and beams, from the base of the barrier to the its ridge.

Once that they are above the ridge, they will need to build more ramps on the mountain's sloping section.

Afterwards, they traverse towards the said mountain with the help of the ramps. Once they are on the mountaintop, they will go towards their right, where they see a pathway that is going downwards. They need to carefully thread the said pathway in order to progress.

Once they have descended safely, they will travel slightly to the left until the commander talks to them regarding the mission.

Afterwards, they will build another temporary shelter that will act as the thirst spawn point. Once they have built their home, they will start gathering resources again in order to prepare for the journey ahead.

Once they are ready and prepared, they will towards the west of the valley until they will reach the Riverlands.

From there, they will notice that there is a large waterfall in the area, and a smaller one slightly to the south. They will go there in order to place the Beacon that they have collected earlier.

Once they have placed the beacon, the mission is complete, however, they need to go back to the drop point, which is in the desert. This means that players need to travel back to the said area.

Once they reached the desert, as well as survived the wild animals in the area, they can now approach the dropship, and get out of the desert.

