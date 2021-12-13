'Escape from Tarkov' Patch 0.12.12 Guide: What Changes, Improvements Players Could Expect

Battlestate Games released the patch notes for Escape from Tarkov's Patch 0.12.12 Update, revealing several changes and improvements for the multiplayer online first-person shooting game.

These include new locations that they can traverse, a new added features for its movement mechanics, weapons, and in-game communications.

Key Changes, Improvements

One of the key changes that Escape from Tarkov will receive from its Patch 0.12.12 Update is the new Lighthouse location.

Dear players, Patch 0.12.12 has been installed. Enjoy the game! #EscapefromTarkov



You can find the full patch notes here: https://t.co/Djpo1KxmSh



Please report any found bugs via the launcher by pressing the "Report bug" button. Thank you for your help! pic.twitter.com/QEuic4IrBt — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 12, 2021

According to the said patch notes that is posted in their website, the said location, which is located in Cape Dalniy, is a strategic point in the game that will be expanded in the future and will be including new Bosses.

READ ALSO: 'Escape from Tarkov' Patch 12.11.2 Update Guide: What New Content, Changes, Fixes Players Could Expect

In the said new location, the new Rouge AI types will be added, which are all former USEC operatives who used the Lighthouse as a main entry point towards Tarkov, as well as their base of operations.

The said AI types are well-armed and well trained gang of former PMCs that have taken over the area's water treatment plant, and will attack their enemies with suppressive fire from their stationed machine guns and grenade launchers.

Because of this, USEC players who are getting too close to the Lighthouse will be warned from them to leave the area. Otherwise, they will be under open fire. BEAR players, on the other hand, whill be shot without warning when they are in their line of sight.

If any USEC player engages in a fight against the Rogues, they will be considered as "traitors" and they will be treated as hostile by them for the next several raids.

Another feature that will be added in Escape from Tarkov is Inertia, which according to Dual Shockers, will give more realistic movement and actions.

The said feature will manifest itself every time players walk or strafe, as well as when they sprint and take sharp turns. Inertia will also manifest when they land after jumping or falling from a certain height, as well as when they are leaning and sidestepping.

The force from the Inertia will depend on the weight of their equipment, as well as their Strength skill level.

The more their equipment weighs, and the lower their Strength skill level has, the longer it takes for them to accelerate, as well as to slow down after they stopped moving or changing directions.

Aside from these inclusions, the patch update will also give the game's weapons an added overheating mechanic, which will be in-effect after each shot from them.

The heating rate for each shot will depend on their cartridges, barrels, and their other elements related to the it such as receivers, muzzle devices, and handguards.

Once they heat up, which will be appearing visually, the said weapons will also receive after effects such as decreasing weapon accuracy, increasing chance that it will malfunction, as well as its wear and tear, reduction of their durability while firing, changes for their rate of fire, and a chance that a bolt gets jammed.

Afterwards, the weapons will cool down, which the rate of how long will it last will depend on their barrels and other of their elements that are related to it.

Finally, the Patch 0.12.12 Update will also add a VOIP voice communication functionality, which according to NME, was designed for in-game coordination, as well as giving its players the ability to negotiate.

The VOIP feature will only work during in-game Raids and in the Pus-to-talk mode. Once activated, players cannot talk for more then 15 seconds consecutively. This means that they can talk for 15 seconds for every 20 seconds during the said Raid.

If they push the button for the said feature too often, it will trigger an auto-block that will be lasted for a short period of time

However, the said feature might be abused and used to exhibit toxic behavior. Because of this, players can send reports regarding inappropriate usage of the said feature.

Other Improvements

Aside from these additions, the Patch 0.12.12 Update will also bring in several number of improvements. According to Future Game Releases, these include an improvement to the mechanics of the external ammo ballistics.

Because of the said improvement, their initial speed, bullet weight, bullet diameter, and their shape and ballistic coefficient will be taken into account when calculating their flight trajectory and energy instead of its initial velocity and bullet weight.

The said patch update will also adjust the recoil mechanics when weapons are shooting, including a reduction to their automatic recoil compensation when firing long bursts, and a decreased recoil reduction bonuses from skills.

It will also add the players' ability to partially consume different types of food and drinks, while it will also add new weapons, weapon parts, new hand grenades, equipment, barter items, keys, storage cases, rangefinders, cartridges, clothing sets for USEC and BEAR, unique armbands, and face types to the game.

Finally, the patch update will also optimize Escape from Tarkov's Screen Space Reflection, vegetation rendering at long distances, and physical collision objects, as well as it will add various server optimizations, default enabling of SSR, and the reduction of its desaturation effect during rain.

READ ALSO: 'Escape from Tarkov' Patch 0.12.11.5 Update Guide: Changes, Bug Fixes, and Other Things Players Could Expect