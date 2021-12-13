'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Hidden Machines Guide: Where to Find Them

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will have the opportunity to level up their owned Pokemon not just for the fact that they want most of them to evolve into their much stronger versions, but also to learn new moves that they can use in battle.

However, there are moves that cannot be taught by just levelling up, but rather some of them are from several in-game items called Hidden Machines, or HMs, and Technical Machines, or TMs.

These said items are scattered in the game, and players need to get them in order to use them to their Pokemon in order to learn a move.

Where to Find the HMs

HMs, according to RPGsite.com, are moves that a Pokemon can use even outside of the battle. But in order access them, they beat the region's Gym Leaders.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Giratina Guide: How to Catch, Transform into its Origin Form

Once they defeated them, players can now use said moves in order to progress themselves in the game. They can also use these HMs through their Poketch app.

Essential HMs that they can use during their adventures in the Sinnoh region include Cut, which makes the Pokemon cut any trees, Fly, which can teleport them from one City or Town to another, and Rock Smash, which let them smash boulders.

Another HMs that are vital for their progression in the game also include Surf, which makes their Water-type Pokemon their ridable creatures in order travel in water, Strength, which will allow them to lift heavy objects and Pokemon, and Rock Climb, which allows them to climb rock cliffs.

In order to get the HM for Cut, according to Inverse, players will meet Cynthia in the game, which is in the northeastern road in Eterna City.

After introducing herself to them, she will give them the said HM. They can use learn, and use, Cut after they beat Gardenia, which is the city's gym leader.

For the HM that has Rock Smash in it, they will go to the Oreburgh Gate cave, which is the pathway towards the Oreburgh City. From there, a hiker will give them the said HM, which they cannot use until have beaten the city's Gym Leader, Roark.

For the HM that has Fly in it, they need to go to aTeam Galactic warehouse in Vielstone City, which they can access by beating two team Galactic grunts with the Professor Rowan's assistant (Lucas, if their character is female, and Dawn, if their character is male).

Once they entered the warehouse after they defeated the grunts, they will venture inside until they saw a Poke Ball that is in between two blue metal crates.

They will get it in order to have the said HM, where they can use to teach a Flying-type Pokemon Fly after they defeat the city's Gym Leader, Maylene.

In order to get the HM that has Surf, according to Dot Esports, they will go to Celestic Town, and talk to an old woman, telling them to investigate the person who is in the town's ruins.

Once they defeat the said person, who happens to be a Team Galactic Grunt, they will talk again to the old woman, and then, she will give them the said HM. Players cannot use this item until they defeat Fantina, the Gym Leader of Hearthome City.

For the HM that has Rock Climb, they head towards Route 217, where they need to brace for a snowstorm in order to go towards a cabin. Once inside, they will talk to the Hiker Trainers, then after that, they will go to the back of the cabin to search for the Poke Ball that has the HM.

Once they got the item, they need to beat Candice, the Gym Leader of Snowpoint City, in order to use it to learn a Pokemon of their choice the Rock Climb move.

Finally, to get the HM that has Strength in it, they will go to the Lost Tower, which it is at the Route 209, and climb towards the top floor, where they will saw an old lady non-playable character (NPC).

Once they talked to her, she will give them the HM, where they can use after defeating Byron, Canalave City's Gym Leader.

Other HMs that they need to have in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl include Waterfall, which let them climb waterfalls, and Defog, which can get rid of fogs in the area.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Evolution Stones Guide: Where to find the Rest of Them