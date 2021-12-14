'Icarus' 'Searchlight Scan' Prospect Mission Guide: Where to Collect the Radar, Locations to Scan

Aside from surviving by gathering resources for crafting equipment, building a shelter, and hunting wild animals for its meat to be cooked for food, players in Icarus also need to clear a set of Prospect Missions in order to progress in the game.

One of them is the "Searchlight: Scan," a Prospect Mission where they need to survey the Arctic biome in the hopes of finding rare resources called the exotics.

But in order to get this mission, they need to reach at least Level 20, as well as to clear the "Icestorm: Expedition" Prospect Mission, and if they accomplished it, they need to prepare the items needed before facing the cold harsh environment inside the Arctic biome.

Preparations

Before taking the Searchlight: Scan Prospect Mission, players must first prepare themselves for their travels towards the Arctic.

READ ALSO: 'Icarus' Food Guide: How to Catch, Cook Meat, other Foods

According to eip.gg, they need to craft first the equipment needed for hunting, mining, and gathering wood for their temporary shelters. These include a bow with its arrows, a knife, an axe, and a pickaxe.

They will also need to craft an armor that it will not just protect themselves from attacks, but also to keep them warm, as well as a repair hammer that they will use to build, and dismantle, their temporary shelters, which will serve as their spawn points.

Finally, they will also need to craft the bedroll that they will use to establish spawn points, as well as a ladder, which they will use while progressing through the Prospect Mission.

Clearing Searchlight: Scan

Once they are fully prepared, they can now head towards the Arctic biome to start the Searchlight: Scan Prospect Mission by taking the dropship.

Once they are on the drop-off point in the said biome, according to PC Invasion, they will go towards to a ravine that will take them towards the Southern Glacier.

From there, they will find a container that is next to a ridge. They will open said container in order to get the radar that is inside of it.

But they need to be careful while travelling towards the said area as grizzly bears and polar bears that are roaming around can attack them, therefore they need to get their bow and arrow ready, as well as their knives, which they can use to skin the bears for their fur.

Also, if there is a snowstorm approaching, according to Techraptor, they need to build a temporary shelter right away to shield themselves. They can also set up their bedrolls inside to establish their spawn points.

Once the storm subsides, they will go towards the south along the valley in order to find for the first scan location, which is in the area within the quadrant O14.

As they head towards the said area, they will notice a polar bear that is spawning there. They will need stay out of its line of sight before proceeding towards the scan location.

Once they are in the said area, they will set the radar up and activate it. As it scans the area, they need to guard it from wild animals. Once it reached 100%, they will remove it, and head towards to another area, which is on a frozen lake within the quadrant M15.

Once they finished scanning the second area, they will set up a number of ramps while installing the ladders that they have crafted earlier on the side of a canyon. Once they finished building it, they will climb the said ramps until they will reach the top of the said canyon.

Once they are on the top of the canyon, they will encounter a snow leopard that they need to slay before setting up the radar to scan the area within the quadrant L14. Afterwards, they will head back to the dropship to end the Prospect Mission.

READ ALSO: 'Icarus' Levelling Up Guide: How to Gain Experience Points Fast