'Ark Survival Evolved' 'Lost Island' DLC Guide: New Map, Dinosaurs, and More

Studio Wildcard has announced that ARK: Survival Evolved will receive its brand new Lost Island downloadable content (DLC) pack, which will be included in the open-world multiplayer survival game's Patch 2.71 Update.

The said DLC Pack, which was first produced by one of the members of the game's community and can be downloaded for free, will bring a new map for its players to explore, as well as new dinosaurs that they can hunt or farm.

Aside from that, ARK: Survival Evolved will bring back a seasonal event, giving them the opportunity to snag rewards.

Welcome to the Lost Island

As mentioned earlier, the Lost Island DLC Pack for ARK: Survival Evolved will bring a new map that, according to mp1st.com, is a 150 square kilometer playable area that players can traverse.

The said map, according to Dual Shockers, will be filled with new biomes. These including the Cascade Rift, which are full of jungle valleys that was carved by a flowing river with a waterfall and strung with thick vines. It also has forest canopies that players can build a treehouse in.

It also has the Mangrove Mire, which is a forbidden region that is filled with vast mangrove swamps, and the Castellate Peaks, which is a snow-capped alpine ridge that has treacherous peaks and pre-fortified stone fortresses.

The new map will also introduce three new dinosaurs that players can hunt down or farm. The Amargasaurus is described as an aggressive sauropod from the Cretaceous period that can become a force to fear with across the Lost Island because of its formidable thermal spines.

These spines can burn or free anyone that are unfortunate enough to be in their range, while it can thrash anyone to shreds with their spike tails.

The Sinomacrops is a perky yet protective little Jurassic pterosaur that can break their falls and become a living glider for them to master in order to soar away from troubles.

The Dinopithecus, which is an in-game creature that is voted by the majority of the game's community to be included in Lost Island, is a large baboon bruiser that can defend its master with ferocity. Its tail can sweep anyone up, while it can also carry players on its back to climb walls.

They can also tame a troop of this creature and order them to unleash a barrage of their dung, which are full of parasitic payloads that can shut down enemy Tek.

Winter Wonderland Returns

Aside from the new map, the aforementioned Patch 2.71 Update that was included in the Lost Island DLC will bring back the Winter Wonderland seasonal event in ARK: Survival Evolved.

In the said event, according to GameFreaks365, the RaptorClaus will be appearing every night, bringing in presents such as the brand new Animated TV Show skin for their Parasaurs, as well as other exclusive items from the past Winter Wonder events.

The event will also give players the opportunity to decorate their homes with Holiday Lights, decorative Christmas Trees, Wreaths, Wall Stocking, and Snowmen.

The GachaClaus will also appear during the Winter Wonderland event, bringing in seasonal themed items that can be exchanged with an amount of Coal and Mistletoe. This includes a full-body Santa suit, as well as new skins, weapons, and armor.

