'Destiny 2' 'The Dawning' Event Guide: Where to Get the Ingredients, How to Accomplish the Recipes, and More

"The Dawning," Destiny 2's Christmas-themed seasonal event, gave the players of the online first person shooting game the opportunity to get rewards once they participated. These include new weapons and an Exotic jumpship.

But in order to get the said rewards, players must collect several ingredients that they need to use to cook recipes that they will give to several of the game's non-playable characters (NPCs).

Cooking for The Dawning

As mentioned earlier, in the Dawning event, Destiny 2 players must search for ingredients for several of the recipes, all of which will be given by Eva Levante.

In order to get these ingredients, they must do a certain task in the game, as well as, according to Dexerto, an amount of Essence of Dawning, which they can acquire by completing several activities such as Vanguard strikes and Crucible matches.

READ ALSO: 'Destiny 2' Vault of Glass Raid Guide: How to Clear the Templar Boss Fight

In order to get the Balanced Flavors, according to PC Gamer, they need to kill an enemy with either a scout rifle, a sniper rifle, or a bow, while they can get the Bullet Spray after a kill from either a sub-machine gun, auto rifles, or a light machine gun.

They can get the Vex Milk, the Taken Butter, the Cabal Oil, and the Chitin Powder after killing the Vex, the Taken, the Cabal, and the Hive, respectively, while they can get the Superb Texture after killing enemies using their Super Abilities, and getting the Finishing Touch require them to kill someone with a Finisher.

For the Sharp Flavor, they need to kill enemies using swords, while for the Delicious Explosion, they need to have a kill while using either grenades, rocket launchers, or grenade launchers, and killing them using melee attacks will give them the Personal Touch.

They can also get the Dark Ether Cane after killing the Scorn, while killing the Fallen will get them the Ether Cane.

Getting precision kills will reward them the Perfect Taste, while having Multikills will give them the Multifaceted Flavors.

Collecting and obtaining the Orbs of Power will give them the Pinch of Light and the Flash of Inspiration, respectively, while kills from Arc, Solar, Void, and Stasis Damage Types will give them the Electric Flavor, the Impossible Heat, the Null Taste, and the Dark Frosting, respectively.

How to Cook the Recipes

Once they have the ingredients, as well as 15 Essences of Dawning, according to PC Invasion, they will open their Holiday Ovens, and start cooking the recipes. These recipes, once cooked, will be given to several NPCs in Destiny 2.

To cook the Gjallardoodles for Zavala, according to Gamespot, they need the Ether Cane and the Delicious Explosion, while for the Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora Rey, they need the Cabal Oil and the Flash of Inspiration, and for the Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday, they need the Cabal Oil and the Null Taste.

For the Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44, they need the Vex Milk and the Bullet Spray, while making the Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne would require them to have the Ether Cane and the Personal Touch.

Making the Gentleman's Shortbread for Devrim Kay, on the other hand, would require them to have the Ether Cane and the Perfect Taste, while making the Candy Dead Ghosts for Spider would require them to have the Dark Ether Cane and Flash of Inspiration.

For cooking an Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe, they need a Vex Milk and an Impossible Heat, while for cooking the Vanilla Blades for Shaxx, they need a Cabal Oil and Sharp Flavor, and for cooking the Dark Chocolate Motes for Drifter, they need a Taken Butter and a Null Taste.

To make the Strange Cookies for Xur, they will need to have a Taken Butter and an Electric Flavor, while to make the Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn, they will need a Chitin Powder and the Finishing Touch.

Other Recipes that they need to cook include Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14 (Vex Milk, Personal Touch), Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow (Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors), Blueberry Crumblers for Shaw Han (Ether Cane, Bullet Spray), and Bright Dusted Snowballs for Tess Eververse (Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavor).

Also included is the Classic Butter Cookie for Eva Levante (Taken Butter, Superb Texture), the Etheric Coldsnaps for Variks (Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor), the Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1 (Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors), the Ill-fortune Cookies for Petra Venj (Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat), the Starwort Thins for Exo Stranger (Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting), and the Ascendant Apple Tart for Mara Sov (Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor).

READ ALSO: 'Destiny 2' Cloudstrike Exotic Guide: How to Get this Sniper Rifle