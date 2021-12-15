'Smite' Patch 8.12 Update Guide: New Hero, Event, Changes, and More

Hi-Rez Studios released the patch notes for Smite's Patch 8.12 Update, revealing the details for the new hero that will be included in the third-person multiplayer online battle arena game's roster.

The patch update has also brought in a Christams-themed seasonal event that its players can participate to receive rewards, as well as other improvements, changes, and issue fixes.

Enter Atlas, the Titan of the Cosmos

As mentioned earlier, the Patch 8.12 Update has added a new God in Smite's roster in the form of Atlas, the Titan of the Cosmos.

According to Blogdot.tv, the new God is focused on taking heavy damages and bouncing them back to his opponents in a form of bursts of power coming from his The Astroblade passive.

The said passive, according to the patch notes posted in the game's website, once he accumulated a total of 20 Energy, will gave him a 1.5x damage boost and a 1.5 seconds swing time, as well as it can deal bonus damage to opponent Gods that are in the area.

The said Gods will be also Trembled for 2 seconds while several minions that are also in the area will be stunned.

His Unburden skill will make him throw his Astroblade to a target location, damaging and slowing the enemies that are in it.

While deployed, his Basic Attacks will cause an explosion at a target area that can also deal damage to them, and 40% damage to enemy minions. After 5 seconds, or when he re-casts the ability, his Astroblade will return.

His Gravity Pull skill will make his enemies pull towards his Astroblade, including enemy Gods that are too close to him.

If he is holding his Astroblade, said enemies who are pulled will get held in front of him, then after a brief delay, they will get launched in the direction where Atlas is facing.

If he has thrown the Astroblade after casting Unburden, enemies who were pulled will get held at its location before being launched towards him.

His Kinetic Charge skill will make him charge forward, removing any current slows in every allied God while increasing their movement speed. When he collides with an enemy God, he will release any accumulated burden in an explosion.

Finally, its Gamma-Ray Burst Ultimate Skill will hit every enemy God in the area for every .5 seconds, while gaining a Radiation stack, which can be accumulated up to 5/5/6/6/7 times (depending on the level). The said stacks will lower the enemies' Protection and Power.

After 5 seconds, or when he re-fires the skill, it will focus in power, then begin traveling across the battleground. Enemies who will get hit will take even heavier damage, and will gain stacks of Focused Radiation, lowering their Protection and Power that is equal to 3 Radiation stacks.

Other Additions, Improvements

Aside from the new God, the Patch 8.12 Update also brought in the new "Yulefest" event to Smite.

During the said event, according to mp1st.com, players will have the opportunity to purchase one of the six event-exclusive God Skins, with two of them will be released every two weeks.

Each of these event-exclusive God Skins will have an initial 25% discount, which will be active only during the day of its release.

Purchasing three of these Skins will reward them the Little Helper Skin for Bastet, while purchasing all of the six Skins will reward them the unlimited Infinite Oracle Skin for Morgan Le Fay.

Also, when they purchase the event-exclusive Skin, they will receive a Gift Token of a certain gift type, either an emote, voice pack, a Tier 2 Skin, or an Awesome Gift. Once they have the said tokens, they can send gifts to their friends, or to a player after a match.

Also, the patch update also brought in several improvements and fixes to Smite, including an added Duel game mode, as well as a new "All Ban" pick/ban type, to custom games, fixes to several issues within the game's Leaderboards and Ranked, and other fixes to several bugs to its user interface and general gameplay.

