'Diablo 2 Resurrected' Patch 2.4 Update Guide: Ladder Rank Play, Job Class Balance Changes, and More

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo II: Resurrected will be receiving its Patch 2.4 Update, which will contain several changes and improvements for the role-playing game.

The said patch update includes the addition of its Ladder Rank Play system, as well as new Rune Words. It will also bring in balance changes to several of its Job Classes.

Introducing the Ladder Rank Play

As mentioned earlier, the Patch 2.4 Update will bring in the new Ladder Rank Play system in Diablo II: Resurrected, which according to a post in Blizzard's website, will be arriving early next year.

The said competitive closed realm multiplayers mode will feature four different sub-modes, which includes the Standard Ladder, its casual version that lets its players play the game's four acts with no restrictions, and the Hardcore Ladder, which let them play the same four acts, but with only one life.

The Ladder Rank Play also has other two modes involving its "Lord of Destruction" Expansion Set.

The Standard Expansion Ladder will let them play all of the five acts, including the said Expansion, while the Hardcore Expansion Ladder will be the same as the former, only with only one life.

According to NME, the developers prioritize in bringing in a "smooth experience" for the Ladder Rank Play, as it demands stability while they are racing towards reaching Level 99. Because of this, they have continued to invest their time in making said experience for everyone.

In line for the said addition, Blizzard also added new Rune Words, which according to them, have never existed in Diablo II: Resurrected before.

These Rune Words, once they have successfully made these in the Ladder Rank Play, will have their characters in the said mode move to the "non-Ladder" version of the game.

Afterwards, they will enter the Ladder Rank Play with a new character and start all over again to earn said Rune Words, as well as other rewards.

As of this writing, the developers of Diablo II: Resurrection did not have any new Rune Words to showcase, but they will show it in a Developer Update Stream.

Balance Changes

Aside from the addition of the Ladder Rank Play, the Patch 2.4 Update will also bring in balance changes to several of Diablo II: Resurrected's Job Classes.

According to TweakTown, the Amazon Job Class will have its melee skills such as Impale and Fend improved, while its bow and crossbow skill tree will be buffed to help improve their gameplay in higher difficulties.

The said patch update will also improve the Martial Arts skills of the Assassin Job Class in order to improve its generation of the Combo Points, while the synergy requirements of its Trap skills will also be improved to promote more trap builds and damage scaling buffs.

The Combat Skills of the Barbarian, including Leap Attack and Grim Ward, along with its skill synergy requirements, will also be buffed to add more diversity, while the Throwing Mastery skills for the Throwing Barbarians, as well as its Double Throw skill, will also be enhanced.

The Druid Job Class's Fire skills, as well as its casting delays and physical damage, will also receive improvements, while its other Elemental skills will be tweaked, such as its Arctic Blast, which improved controls will allow more free form while channeling, making its target locking did not focus on one enemy at a time.

Its Summons will also be tweaked in order for them to be viable once they are in the higher difficulty. This includes improving their health gains per level, damage output, improvements in their quality of life, and new synergies for its Ravens, Wolves, and Vines.

Finally, the said job type, they will improve the skills of its Werebear Summon, which will focused in its synergy.

Much like the Druids, the summons from the Necromancer Job Class will be also improved, including the elemental damages of its Skeletal Mages, while making its Golems that are used less more effective. The developers will also improve its Bone skill to make it more useable in the higher difficulty.

The patch update will also improve several skills of the Paladin Job Class, especially lesser used ones such as Fist of the Heavens, in order for them to be more utilized.

Its Offensive Aura, on the other hand, will be scaled in order to make it more effective at close range, and its several area of effect (AoE) Damage auras like Thorns will also be improved in order to deal more reliable damage at higher levels.

Finally, the Sorcerer Job Class will have its armor-based Cold Skills, such as Frozen Armor, Shiver Armor, and Chilling Armor, to be improved so that they will give more diversity for distinctive advantages.

The patch update will also improve the lesser used Lightning and Fire skills to make them more synergized and less clunky to use.

Other improvements that will be implemented in Diablo II: Resurrected courtesy of its Patch 2.4 Update include balance changes for its Mercenaries, as well as adding new Horardric Cube recipes and changes to its Set Items.

