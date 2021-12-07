'Genshin Impact' 'Bantan Sango Case Files the Warrior Dog' Event Guide: When to Start, How to Clear

It is time for Genshin Impact players to take the case and rescue some animals as the online multiplayer role-playing game will launch its "Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog" in-game event.

The said event, which is one of the events that was introduced in the game's Version 2.3 Update, will reward those who will participate with Mora and other in-game items in exchange for the animals that they will be rescuing using a special item named the Ubiquity Net.

Time to Take the Case of The Warrior Dog

The Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event in Genshin Impact will begin this December 7th at 10:00 AM, server time, and it will last until December 20th at 3:59 AM, server time.

To help Bantan Sango Detective Agency complete their investigations on "mass disappearances of little animals", follow your commission, and rescue animals in designated investigation locales.



In order for players to participate in the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event, according to Siliconera, players must need to be in Adventure Rank 30, as well as they cleared the Chapter 2, Act 1 - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia Archon Quest.

Once they cleared these pre-requisites, they will be receiving the aforementioned Ubiquity Net, which according to Gamepur, can be equipped on their hotkeys.

Once they equipped with the said item, according to NME, they will require to visit specific locations around Teyvat that has the point of interest called the Den of Thieves.

These places will be revealed in the map with a dog's paw mark and will be guarded by the Canine Bunshin warriors and thieves.

From there, they will engage in the Hiding Spot Challenge, where they will either use several features in the area such as hiding spots, smoke machines, and fireworks to provide them even more advantage as it can either avoid the enemies or distract them or fighting them in a head-on combat, while rescuing the said animals with the help of the Ubiquity Net.

Once they cleared the said challenge, according to PCGamesN, they can take on the Canine Path Challenge, where they will face another set of enemies in a rundown house either by themselves or with a friend through co-op.

Once they cleared these challenges, they will receive rewards such as Adventure Rank XP, certain amounts of Primogems, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ores, as well as materials for Character and Weapon Ascension.

Also, once the event ends, they will be given a chance to clear the "Omni-Ubiquity Net" World Quest, where they will exchange their owned Ubiquity Nets to Wakamurasaki for Omni-Ubiquity Nets.

Players can use these to catch smaller creatures in the game such as crystal flies, squirrels, foxes, and pigeons in order to place them inside their Serenities Pot.

