'Pokemon Go' Kyurem 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Best Counters, Movesets, and More

As part of its Season of Heritage, Pokemon Go brings back Kyurem, the Dragon/Ice-type Legendary Pokemon from the Generation V, to its 5-Star Raids.

The said Pokemon, which is part of the Unova region's Tao Trio, alongside Zekrom and Reshiram, both of which appeared in the game earlier, will be in the said Raids for the latter half of the month of December, and it will stay there until December 31st at 10:00 AM, local time.

According to LeekDuck.com, Kyurem will also appear in Pokemon Go's Raid Hours in December 22nd and 29th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, local time.

If they are lucky enough in both Raids, they will encounter its Shiny Version, which according to Gamesradar, will be appearing in the open world augmented reality mobile game for the first time.

Weaknesses, Best Counters

In order to catch their very own Kyurem during the 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, Trainers need to know its weaknesses, as well as the Pokemon that they can counter it.

As mentioned earlier, Kyurem is a Dragon/Ice-type. According to GoSuNoob, it is vulnerable against Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire, and Fairy-type Pokemon, as well as fellow Dragon and Ice-types. They are also weak against moves that are based from said types.

Because of this, they can now generate a Pokemon team that is based from these types.

According to CNet, they can consider adding either Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge), Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker), Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide), or Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide) to their team.

They can also add in either Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor), Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage), Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage), Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage), or Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor).

They can also consider adding Fighting-types such as Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Heracross (Counter, Close Combat), Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), and Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch).

For Fairy-types, they can consider adding in either Clefable (Charm, Dazzling Gleam), Alolan Ninetales (Charm, Dazzling Gleam), Granbull (Charm, Play Rough), Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam), or Sylveon (Charm, Moonblast).

Steel-type Pokemon such as Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash), Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head), Cobalion (Metal Claw, Iron Head), Zacian (Metal Claw, Iron Head), and Zamzaneta (Metal Claw, Iron Head) can also be good options.

For Fire-type Pokemon, according to pokemongohub.net, they can add in either Mega Y Charizard (Dragon Breath, Blast Burn) or Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Fire Play).

Best Moveset

Once they have caught it, Trainers can now learn to understand Kyurem, especially its potential is situations such as player-versus-player (PvP) battles in Pokemon Go. According to gameinfo.io, the Legendary Pokemon has 246 Attack, 170 Defense, and 245 Health.

As for its moveset, they can either choose Dragon Breath or Steel Wing as its Quick Move, and Draco Meteor as their Charged Move. Other options for its Charged Move are Blizzard and Dragon Claw.

If they want to focus more on the offense, the Dragon Breath-Draco Meteor combination can be a good option as it has a highest amount of damage per second (DPS).

