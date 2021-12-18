'Icarus' 'Pyramid Construction' Prospect Mission Guide: How to Prepare, What Structures to Build

Aside from surviving in the game by gathering resources, building a shelter, crafting items and equipment, and defending against wild animals, players in Icarus also need to accomplish several Prospect Mission in order for them to progress.

One of them is the "Pyramid: Construction" Prospect Mission, which let them go towards the Dessert biome to build a Hunting Outpost.

Preparations

Much like other Prospect Missions in Icarus, players must first prepare themselves the equipment and resources needed before taking on the Pyramid: Construction.

According to eip.gg, they need to craft the basic ones such as the pickaxe, knife, bow, and arrows, as well as wood rag torches as they will traverse towards the location through a cave, and a cloth armor for them to equip for added protection. They can also have with them a number of Oxygen Bladders just in case.

They will also need to craft a bone scythe, which they can use to harvest several resources such as fiber and wheat, as well as a bedroll, and parts for the portable shelter that they can use as a temporary spawn point. They must have at least 2 wood floors, 4 wood walls, a wood door, and three wood windows.

They will also need to prepare a lot of food, including berries and cooked meat, as the travel might be long and they might be hungry along the way, although they can still hunt animals while travelling.

They will also need bandages and suture kits to heal themselves after an attack from wild animals. To craft the bandages, they need at least 40 pieces of fiber, while for the suture kit, they need 10 pieces of fiber, 5 pieces of bone, and 2 pieces of leather.

They can also craft these along the way as the materials needed are abundant in areas that they will traverse towards the location.

How to Clear Pyramid: Construction

Once they have done with the preparations, according to Techraptor, they will go towards the cave that they have traversed during the Dry Run: Expedition Prospect Mission. They can choose either setting up their temporary shelter inside or outside of the said cave.

Afterwards, they travel through the cave with a lit wood rag torch at hand. They need to be careful traversing said locating as cave worms will appear out of nowhere and attack them by spitting out poisonous spit, so they need to avoid said attacks while attacking them with a bow and arrow.

They will also need to keep in mind that they might have pneumonia, as well as their Stamina slowly decreased, if they stayed inside the cave for too long, therefore they need to have their Oxygen Bladders ready.

Once they are in the cave, they can build a temporary mining outpost, complete with campfire, a crafting bench, a bedroll, and a stone furnace. This will also serve as their second spawn point.

Afterwards, they can start mining for iron, which is one of the essential materials for this Prospect Mission. Once they mined iron ores, they will toss it inside the stone furnaces to smelt them into iron ingots, which they will use to craft the anvil bench, which it needs 40 of said iron ingots, as well as 20 pieces of wood and 10 stones.

Once the said bench is built, they will use this to craft 2 iron bars and 50 copper nails, which they need up to 5 copper bars.

Afterwards, they will gather for materials for the other structures needed for this mission, such as those for the skinning bench (60 pieces of fiber, 50 pieces of wood, 20 stones, and 12 pieces of leather), the trophy bench (60 pieces of wood, 50 copper nails, 2 iron ingots, and 12 pieces of ropes), the textile bench (60 pieces of fiber, 20 pieces of sticks, 50 pieces of wood, and 12 stones), and the rain reservoir (8 pieces of sticks, 24 pieces of wood, 80 stones, and 8 pieces of leather).

They will also need to gather the materials, particularly wood, for 6 wood walls, 2 angled wood walls, 2 wood floors, 1 wood door, and 2 wood roofs/ramps, all of which are for a shelter.

Once they have all of the materials in their inventory, they will head north towards the location of the construction, which is in the Desert biome. Before going there, they need to fill in their waterskins with water, as the said biome does not have a water source, as well as to refill their Oxygen Bladders.

Once they are on the Desert biome, they will snipe down any hostile creatures such as boars, cougars, and hyenas. Afterwards, they will cross a river, and walk towards the area that was indicated in the map with a blue circle. Once they are in the area, they will start construction.

They will build first the shelter, then the skinning bench, the trophy bench, and the textile bench inside, followed by the rain reservoir outside. Once they are done building the Hunting Outpost, they can now go back to their homes to complete the mission.

