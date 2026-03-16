'Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection' Players Raise Malfunction Issues, Loss of Game Data from Trial Version

"Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection" players face a rocky start since the March 13, 2026 launch, with crashes, black screens, and save data glitches sparking frustration across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 platforms.

'Monster Hunter Stories 3' 'Crashes Frustrate Early Players

"Monster Hunter Stories 3" crashes strike frequently during startup after the Capcom logo, mid-Kinship Skills, or while exploring open-world biomes with dense monster fur rendering. PC users on setups below the 16GB RAM and GTX 1660 Ti minimum specs see the worst, reporting RE Engine fatal errors like ERR08 for memory overruns or 0xc0000005 access violations. DLL problems such as missing MSVCP140.dll or VCRUNTIME140.dll halt launches entirely, while consoles suffer freezing in crowded village hubs—often every 1-2 hours of play. These issues turn promising Monstie hatching sessions into repeated restarts, dominating Steam forums and player chats.

Save Data Loss from Trial Wipes Progress

"Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection" save data loss catches demo players off guard, as auto-saves from the free trial refuse to transfer to the full game. @MHStatusUpdates issued a clear warning on X: only manual saves placed in slot 1 carry over your early hatched eggs, rider progress, and team builds. Skip this, and hours vanish without recovery options, leaving riders to rebuild from scratch. Some report the transfer prompt never appearing even after clean installs, amplifying the pain for those who dove into the trial's open-world tease.

We're aware of an issue with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, that can occur if you start playing the game while it's still downloading but the system has told you it's ready to play.



If you do this, a malfunction... — Monster Hunter Status (@MHStatusUpdates) March 12, 2026

Console Bugs Add to 'Monster Hunter Stories 3' Issues

"Monster Hunter Stories 3" bugs and issues hit consoles uniquely, especially PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions where starting play mid-download—despite "ready to play" notifications—triggers malfunctions later in the story. The same @MHStatusUpdates post advises saving progress and quitting to the title screen once downloads finish, preventing blocked progression. Switch 2 users note lighter but persistent battle stutters and unskippable dialogue lags, while Xbox adds black screens and not-launching woes. These quirks compound PC troubles, painting a picture of a rushed RE Engine port across hardware.

Quick fixes make a difference fast. On PC, verify Steam or Epic files to replace corrupted animations and textures causing silent crashes. Update NVIDIA or AMD GPU drivers, reinstall Visual C++ Redistributables in both x86 and x64 flavors, and ensure DirectX 12 through Windows Update. Disable overlays from Steam, Discord, or Xbox Game Bar, then right-click the executable: check "Disable fullscreen optimizations" and "Run as administrator" in the Compatibility tab. For stubborn DX12 errors, add -d3d11 to Steam launch options. Combat stuttering by lowering Volumetric Fog and Shadows, enabling DLSS or FSR upscaling, and setting high CPU priority in Task Manager. Whitelist the install folder in antivirus to stop access blocks. Xmodhub's crash guide breaks down these steps further, highlighting VRAM-heavy Chrome tabs as crash culprits and speedhacks as temporary bypasses for laggy cutscenes.

Steam holds a "Mostly Positive" overall rating, though negative reviews spotlight these "Monster Hunter Stories 3" crashes and glitches amid praise for the RPG's monster-riding charm. Day-one patches from Capcom softened some edges, with hotfixes promised soon.

Ongoing Fixes Keep Riders in the Game

Players tweaking these solutions share stories of fewer "Monster Hunter Stories 3" crashes and successful dodges of "Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection" save data loss, freeing them to bond with flying Rathalos and tackle Twisted Dens. Steam discussions and official threads track incoming patches, pointing to steadier performance as Capcom irons out launch kinks. Riders who prep their rigs now dive deeper into the RPG's monster-riding heart without constant interruptions.