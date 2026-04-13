PS Plus Free Games April 2026: Full PlayStation Plus Games List & Must-Play Highlights

PlayStation Plus keeps subscribers busy with monthly drops of PS Plus free games. April 2026 delivers a strong Essential tier selection, blending dark fantasy action, classic adventures, and anime RPG thrills. This PlayStation Plus games list highlights value for action fans and explorers alike.

Full PlayStation Plus Games List for April

The PS Plus free games for April 2026 hit the Essential tier on April 7. Subscribers snag these at no extra cost until early May. Here's the breakdown:

"Lords of the Fallen" (PS5) – Dive into a punishing soulslike world split between reality and umbral realms. Expect tight combat, massive bosses, and co-op invasions that ramp up replay value. "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered" (PS5, PS4) – Relive Lara Croft's debut trilogy with 4K visuals, smoother controls, and bonus content. Puzzle-heavy tombs and gunplay make it timeless. "Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream" (PS5) – Team up in raids as .hack characters trapped in a buggy VR world. Fast action, deep customization, and story crossovers appeal to anime gamers.

These titles span 50+ hours combined, covering solo play to multiplayer sessions. Radio Timesnoted the lineup's variety early on, calling it a win for diverse tastes. Platforms matter—PS5 versions shine with enhanced performance, while PS4 holds strong for backwards compatibility.

Beyond Essentials, Extra and Premium tiers refresh the catalog with hundreds more, but these free claims stand alone as highlights. Claim them via the PS Store hub for permanent library access.

Claim Dates and How to Get PS Plus Free Games

PS Plus free games unlock the first Tuesday each month—April 7, 2026, this time. The window closes around May 5, so act fast to avoid rotation.

Steps to claim stay straightforward:

Log into PS5 or the PlayStation app with an active Essential sub ($9.99/month).

Open PlayStation Store, hit the PS Plus banner.

Select PS Plus free games, add to library, and download.

Troubleshoot via account settings if region locks pop up.

Once added, play offline or online—no ongoing sub needed post-claim. TechRadar has covered these patterns reliably over years, emphasizing timely grabs. Extra tip: Enable auto-downloads for seamless additions. Miss the window? Higher tiers keep past games in rotation, but Essentials rotate out fully.

Standout Highlights from the PlayStation Plus Games List

April's PS Plus free games pack punch across genres. "Lords of the Fallen" leads with its dual-world gimmick—swap realms mid-fight for strategy. Combat feels deliberate, rewarding parries over button-mashing. Co-op lets friends invade as umbral hunters, adding tension.

"Tomb Raider I-III Remastered" breathes new life into 90s icons. Lara's acrobatics, from swan dives to grapple swings, pair with modern aiming. Each game builds: Classic puzzles in the first, hub worlds in the second, open tombs in the third. Pause feature helps in tough spots.

"Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream" mixes .hack lore with SAO flair. Raid bosses demand team synergy, while character builds let you spec tanks or DPS. Story dives into virtual glitches, hooking narrative chasers.

IGN's catalog lists similar soulslikes and remasters for value. Play order suggestion: Start with "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered" for lighter vibes, then ramp to "Lords of the Fallen".

Best for newcomers : "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered"—accessible controls, short campaigns (10-15 hours each).

: "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered"—accessible controls, short campaigns (10-15 hours each). Challenge seekers : "Lords of the Fallen"—New Game+ scales brutally.

: "Lords of the Fallen"—New Game+ scales brutally. Group play: "Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream"—raids shine with 4-player squads.

Screenshots from PlayStation's site show crisp details, like "Lords of the Fallen"'s eerie lighting.

Tier Breakdown: Essential, Extra, and Premium

PlayStation Plus scales with tiers, each expanding the PlayStation Plus games list. Essential hooks basics; upgrades unlock depth.

Essential : 2-3 monthly freebies, no catalog access, no retro titles, $9.99/month.

: 2-3 monthly freebies, no catalog access, no retro titles, $9.99/month. Extra : Same freebies plus 400+ PS4/PS5 hits in catalog, no retro, $14.99/month.

: Same freebies plus 400+ PS4/PS5 hits in catalog, no retro, $14.99/month. Premium: Same freebies plus classics, full catalog with trials, PS1/PS2/PSP retro, $17.99/month.

Essential suits casuals chasing PS Plus free games. Extra adds day-one indies and AAAs like recent Horizon entries. Premium throws in time-limited trials and PS3 streams.

GameRant tracks these shifts monthly, noting April's Essentials compete with catalog staples. Upgrade if backlogs bore you—Premium's retro library spans 200+ obscurities.

Why April's PS Plus Free Games Deliver Value

This month's PS Plus free games rival $70 retail packs. "Lords of the Fallen" matches FromSoftware depth without Bloodborne frustration. "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered" fixes original junk, boosting nostalgia sales elsewhere.

"Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream" fills co-op gaps, echoing Destiny raids but lighter. Total playtime hits 60 hours with side content—beats Game Pass drops some months.

Reddit threads buzz similar picks, with users loving soulslike accessibility. Past lineups like August 2025's co-op fest set high bars; April holds up.

Grab April's PS Plus Free Games Now

PS Plus free games for April 2026 fill libraries fast—head to the Store today. Which from the PlayStation Plus games list tops your queue? Drop picks below and stay tuned for May drops.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When do April 2026 PS Plus free games become available?

They unlock on April 7 and stay claimable until around May 5 for Essential tier members—plenty of time to grab "Lords of the Fallen" and the rest before they rotate.

2. How do I claim PS Plus free games?

Log into the PlayStation Store via PS5 or app, find the PS Plus section, and add them to your library—no payment needed if subscribed. Downloads kick off instantly for quick play.

3. Can I play PS Plus free games offline?

Yes, once downloaded and claimed, they work offline; cloud saves handle progress syncing across sessions, perfect for travel or spotty connections.