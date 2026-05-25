‘Tekken 8' DLC Reveals Yujiro Hanma From the Anime Series ‘Baki’ Coming in Early 2027

"Tekken 8" continues expanding its roster with high-profile additions, and the reveal of Yujiro Hanma from "Baki" marks another major anime crossover for the series.

As part of the latest "Tekken 8" DLC rollout, the announcement has drawn attention from both fighting game players and anime fans who follow guest fighter reveals closely. The inclusion of Yujiro Hanma strengthens the game's reputation for blending original characters with well-known external franchises.

This new character is positioned as one of the standout additions in the Season 3 Pass, which signals a larger content plan rather than a single update. With early 2027 set as the release window for this guest fighter, the reveal sets expectations for future balance updates, gameplay showcases, and additional DLC content leading up to launch.

Who Is Yujiro Hanma?

Yujiro Hanma is the main antagonist of "Baki", known for his overwhelming strength and fearsome presence. His introduction as part of the "Tekken 8" DLC brings one of anime's most iconic fighters into the game's roster.

He is famously called "The Ogre," a title that reflects his brutal combat style and unmatched dominance. This identity makes Yujiro Hanma stand out as a visually powerful and thematically intense guest fighter.

In the "Baki" series, he is described as the strongest creature on Earth, which reinforces why he is being treated as a major "Tekken 8" new character reveal. His role as Baki's father also adds emotional tension and rivalry-driven storytelling.

As an elite fighter and mercenary, Yujiro's combat identity naturally aligns with the high-impact gameplay style expected in "Tekken 8". His inclusion continues the franchise tradition of introducing high-profile guest fighter characters from other universes.

What The Tekken 8 DLC Includes

The "Tekken 8" DLC Season 3 Pass expands beyond just Yujiro Hanma, including additional fighters such as Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr. This broader lineup shows that the update is designed to strengthen the overall roster rather than focus on a single character.

Alongside the Yujiro Hanma reveal, the pass also includes the SUBSEA LOCKDOWN stage, 120-hour early access, and an exclusive Aurora Outfit costume. These additions provide both gameplay and cosmetic value for players investing in the Season 3 content.

The teaser mainly highlights Yujiro's physical dominance and his signature "Demon Back," without revealing full gameplay mechanics. This suggests that Bandai Namco is still preparing deeper showcases for this Yujiro Hanma guest fighter closer to release.

Why This Crossover Matters

Yujiro Hanma fits into "Tekken 8's" long history of guest fighters, which includes characters like Akuma, Geese Howard, Negan, and Noctis. This pattern shows that "Tekken 8" DLC continues a well-established tradition of crossover additions.

The tone and themes of Baki align closely with Tekken's own focus on intense martial arts battles and dramatic rivalries. This makes the Yujiro Hanma announcement feel like a natural extension of the series' identity.

His scheduled arrival in early 2027 also adds long-term anticipation for the Season 3 Pass. For players following Tekken 8 new character updates, this extended timeline means more reveals and gameplay details are still ahead.

What Players Can Expect from the Next Tekken 8 DLC

"Tekken 8" strengthens its identity through major crossover additions, and the arrival of Yujiro Hanma in the Season 3 Pass shows how the game continues blending anime influence with its core fighting system.

As part of the wider "Tekken 8" DLC plan, this Yujiro Hanma reveal stands out as a major guest fighter announcement, especially with its early 2027 release window. For players following new character updates, the key takeaway is that the roster continues expanding with high-impact, franchise-spanning additions that keep anticipation building toward future updates.