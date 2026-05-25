‘Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’ Confirms Azula and July Release Date With 12 Fighters

"Avatar Legends Fighting Game" is officially set for July 2, 2026, and the announcement confirms Azula as one of the standout characters in its launch roster.

As part of the new Avatar game, the title brings together fighters from both "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra," forming a unified "Avatar Fighting Game" experience. The reveal of "Avatar Legends Fighting Game" characters highlights a balanced mix of heroes, villains, and Avatar State forms.

This "Avatar Fighting Game" is designed as a 2D fighting experience with hand-drawn animation and an original story built within the franchise universe. With cross-play and rollback netcode included at launch, the game aims to support both casual and competitive players across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

Launch Roster and Main Fighters

"Avatar Legends Fighting Game" brings together characters from across the Avatar universe, blending heroes and villains into a competitive 2D fighter. The launch roster highlights a mix of bending styles, iconic personalities, and alternate Avatar State forms designed for varied gameplay.

Aang is a core character and serves as a central figure in the game's identity, representing the original series.

is a core character and serves as a central figure in the game's identity, representing the original series. Korra expands the roster by bringing in a second Avatar from "The Legend of Korra", increasing crossover appeal.

expands the roster by bringing in a second Avatar from "The Legend of Korra", increasing crossover appeal. Zuko adds a fan-favorite firebender and strengthens the connection to the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cast.

adds a fan-favorite firebender and strengthens the connection to the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cast. Katara provides essential waterbending gameplay and remains one of the most recognizable characters.

provides essential waterbending gameplay and remains one of the most recognizable characters. Toph introduces earthbending combat with a unique fighting style that emphasizes strength and precision.

introduces earthbending combat with a unique fighting style that emphasizes strength and precision. Sokka offers a non-bending fighter option, adding variety to the roster.

offers a non-bending fighter option, adding variety to the roster. Azula stands out as a key villain pick, known for her intense and precise combat style.

stands out as a key villain pick, known for her intense and precise combat style. Ozai increases the stakes of the roster with another major antagonist from the franchise.

increases the stakes of the roster with another major antagonist from the franchise. Zaheer adds a darker, more aggressive fighting style from the Korra timeline.

adds a darker, more aggressive fighting style from the Korra timeline. Kyoshi broadens the characters list with a legendary past Avatar.

broadens the characters list with a legendary past Avatar. Avatar State Aang delivers a more powerful version of Aang with distinct gameplay mechanics.

delivers a more powerful version of Aang with distinct gameplay mechanics. Avatar State Korra completes the 12-fighter lineup with a high-impact form of Korra.

Why Azula Stands Out

"Avatar Legends Fighting Game" Azula stands out because her personality and combat style naturally fit a competitive fighting game format. Her precision, control, and explosive firebending make her one of the most visually striking fighters in the "Avatar Fighting Game" roster.

Within the broader "Avatar: The Last Airbender" universe, Azula also carries strong narrative weight as one of the most iconic antagonists. This makes her inclusion important not just for gameplay variety, but also for story-driven appeal.

Her reveal highlights a mix of control and instability, which gives the character a unique identity. This combination helps her stand out among other "Avatar Legends Fighting Game" characters at launch.

What the Game Is Offering at Launch

The "Avatar Legends Fighting Game" launches as a 2D fighting title with hand-drawn animation and an original storyline set in the Avatar universe. It positions itself as a full fighting game experience rather than a simple adaptation.

At launch, the "Avatar Fighting Game" includes offline modes, online multiplayer, arcade, spectator mode, cross-play, and rollback netcode. These features ensure stable competitive play across platforms.

The release date is set for July 2, 2026, with pricing at US$29.99. The Avatar game will launch on major platforms, with Nintendo Switch versions arriving later.

A Strong Start For Avatar Fans

The "Avatar Legends Fighting Game" brings together a 12-character launch roster, a confirmed release date, and strong technical features that support both casual and competitive play.

With Azula joining a lineup of iconic heroes and villains, the game creates a balanced starting point for fans of the franchise. Supported by cross-play and rollback netcode, this Avatar game aims to deliver a smooth and accessible fighting experience from day one.