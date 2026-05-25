Fans of realistic medieval RPGs finally have a major new update to talk about. Warhorse Studios has officially confirmed that the next title in the "Kingdom Come" franchise is an open-world RPG, with the project reportedly targeting release during the company's next fiscal year.

Why the New 'Kingdom Come' Game Matters

The "Kingdom Come" series carved out a unique place in the RPG genre because of its focus on realism and historical immersion. Unlike fantasy RPG franchises filled with magic and mythical creatures, the games place players in grounded medieval settings inspired by real European history.

Several outlets including GamesRadar and Tech4Gamers also reported that the project is already in active development. While official details remain limited, the confirmation alone was enough to spark major discussion among RPG fans.

The original "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" became known for its realistic sword combat, survival systems, and detailed storytelling. That same formula carried over into "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II", which expanded the scale of the world and attracted even more players.

Because of that success, fans expected another project from Warhorse Studios sooner or later.

Some of the franchise's defining features include:

Realistic medieval combat

Open-world exploration

Historical storytelling

Branching dialogue choices

Survival and reputation systems

Detailed role-playing progression

The phrase "open-world RPG Warhorse Studios" has already become a major keyword in gaming discussions because it confirms the developer is continuing the same style that helped make the series popular.

What the Release Window Means

One of the biggest details from the announcement involves the timeline. Reports suggest the project is targeting release during the company's next fiscal year, which many fans interpret as a possible launch sometime between 2027 and 2028.

That is why the phrase "Kingdom Come" release date 2027 has started trending online.

Although there is still no exact release date, the timeline suggests the game may already be deep into production. Large open-world RPGs often require several years of development, especially titles focused on realism and detailed environments.

According to GamesRadar, the studio referred to the project as one of two major RPGs currently being developed internally. That detail surprised many fans because it suggests Warhorse Studios is expanding beyond a single franchise.

Developing a modern RPG typically involves:

Large-scale world building Motion capture and voice acting Combat balancing Quest writing AI development Historical research

Because the "Kingdom Come" series places heavy emphasis on immersion and authenticity, development cycles are naturally longer.

Is This 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3'?

One major question still remains unanswered: is this game actually "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3"?

So far, the studio has not officially confirmed the title. Developers only referred to it broadly as another "Kingdom Come" game, which has led to several fan theories online.

Some players believe the next title could:

Continue the current storyline

Introduce a new protagonist

Explore another historical region

Focus on a completely different conflict

At the moment, there are no confirmed story details.

Still, most fans expect the next "Kingdom Come" RPG development to retain the realistic atmosphere and grounded gameplay that define the franchise.

Why Warhorse Studios Continues to Grow

Warhorse Studios has become one of the more recognizable RPG developers in Europe thanks to the success of the franchise.

The studio earned praise for creating immersive medieval environments and combat systems that felt very different from mainstream fantasy RPGs.

Instead of simplified hack-and-slash gameplay, players in "Kingdom Come" needed to:

Carefully manage stamina

Learn weapon timing

Understand armor effectiveness

Use realistic combat positioning

According to Tech4Gamers, the company is also reportedly involved with another large RPG project connected to The Lord of the Rings. If true, that would show the studio is expanding significantly.

That growth could help the "Kingdom Come" new game become even more ambitious than previous entries.

What Fans Want From the Next Game

The RPG community already has a long wishlist for the upcoming title.

Some of the most requested improvements include:

1. Larger Cities

Players want denser towns with more realistic NPC schedules and interactions.

2. Improved Combat

While the combat system is praised for realism, some fans hope it becomes smoother and more accessible.

3. Better Horseback Gameplay

Many players want improved riding mechanics and mounted combat systems.

4. More Player Choice

Fans are hoping for deeper branching quests and stronger consequences tied to decisions.

Modern hardware could also allow for larger environments, better lighting systems, and more advanced AI behavior.

What Still Has Not Been Revealed

Despite the announcement, several important details remain unknown.

There is currently no official information regarding:

The final game title

Gameplay footage

Platforms

Main protagonist

Story details

Exact release date

Fans are also waiting to see whether the next game directly follows the events of "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" or starts a completely fresh story.

IGN's report also mentioned leadership changes within the company, which could influence the future direction of the franchise.

Why the Future of 'Kingdom Come' Looks Strong

Open-world RPGs remain one of gaming's most competitive genres, but "Kingdom Come" continues standing out because of its realistic identity.

Rather than focusing on fantasy spectacle, the franchise emphasizes:

Historical immersion

Realistic progression

Authentic medieval combat

Story-driven role-playing

The confirmation of another "open-world RPG Warhorse Studios" project shows there is still strong demand for grounded historical RPG experiences.

With the "Kingdom Come" release date 2027 window now widely discussed online, fans will likely spend the next few years closely watching for gameplay reveals and official announcements.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is there going to be another "Kingdom Come" game?

Yes. Warhorse Studios officially confirmed that a new "Kingdom Come" open-world RPG is currently in development.

2. When is the next "Kingdom Come" game releasing?

The project is reportedly targeting a release window between 2027 and 2028.

3. Is the new game "Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3"?

The studio has not confirmed the official title yet.

4. What makes "Kingdom Come" different from other RPGs?

The series focuses on realistic medieval gameplay, historical immersion, survival systems, and grounded combat rather than fantasy elements.