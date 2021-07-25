Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games List Includes 'Battlefield 1 and V': How to Get Them for Yours to Keep

Enter the old warzone once more as Amazon Prime Game gives away two games from the Battlefield franchise for free for their subscribers to keep. Players will have the chance to own their very own copies of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V for a limited time only.

This is while waiting for the formal release of their recent successor, Battlefield 2042, which according to Clutch Points, it will be having its "Portal Mode," were they can play old and new maps, factions, weapons and vehicles from all of the titles of the said shooting game franchise, the aforementioned two included.

March Towards War with Battlefield 1 and V

Both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are centered around two great wars that shaped history, World War I for the former and World War II for the latter.

Released in 2016 by Electronic Arts and subsidiary game development studio DICE, Battlefield 1, according to Gaming Ideology, takes the players to multiple historically-accurate locations in an effort to survive immersive battles.

From tight urban battles in a besieged French city to wide-open spaces in the Italian Alps and Arabian deserts, they will dive in to the frenetic battles of the first World War while using weapons such as bolt-action rifles, submachine guns, automatic and semi-automatic rifles, artillery, flamethrowers, and poison gas.

New melee weapons such as sabres, trench clubs, and shovels, as well as reworked ones, were also introduced in the game, along with armored vehicles including tanks, armored trucks, cars, torpedo boats, reconnaissance vehicles, airplanes, and ride horses.

The game's Campaign Mode gives its players a chance to control several characters in a campaign. If a character dies in the prologue, they would take control of another soldier instead of respawning from a check point.

Battlefield 1's Multiplayer Mode can support up to 64 players, and its new squad system allows them to gather up as a group and enter and leave game servers together.

On the other hand, Battlefield V was released in November 20th, 2018, with an early access granted for those who pre-ordered the game last November 15th.

Brinkwire said that the game, which features the franchise's most immersive gameplay in a sandbox environment, will transport its players back to the conflicts of the second World war, allowing them to experience its fury and shape them while genuinely influence the war.

The game itself was focused on its party-based feature and mechanics, while removing any "abstractions" from its mechanics to increase realism.

Through its Company System, players can create multiple characters with cosmetics and weapon options, both of which can be earned by completing in-game objectives.

It also features new multiplayer modes, including the Firestorm and Grand Operations, as well as a collection of single-player "war stories" based on aspects of the World War II and a cooperative mode called Combined Arms, where up to four players can undertake missions together.

How to Get These Games for Free for Keeps

Both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V will be available for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers. According to Eurogamer, players need to sign their account into the Amazon Prime Gaming site and claim the digital product code.

If they are not subscribed to the said service, they can try its 7-day free trial. If they have an existing account or subscription, they can skip this step and log in straight to the website.

Once they have claimed the said code, they will need to proceed to the website of Electronic Art's Origin digital game store or its PC client, then redeem said code.

According to Clutch Points, the code to retrieve Battlefield 1 will be free to redeem until August 4th, while the code to retrieve Battlefield V will be free starting August 2nd.

