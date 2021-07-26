'Bloons TD 6' Version 27.0 Update Guide: New 'Monkey' Paragons, Boss Battles + What Other New Content Players Would Expect

Bloons TD 6 will receive a new Patch 27.0 Version Update, which according to Dual Shockers, it will a biggest new content drop for the said tower defense game.

The said update will provide a new event and a new tower tier, as well as new towers and other additional content for the game, including one that would help content creators, especially those who are doing it for Twitch.

New Boss Bloon Event

A new Boss Bloon event will be the major focal point for the Patch 27.0 Version Update. According to a blog post for the game on Steam, players will face Bloonarius the Inflator in weekly events on a different map to enhance the variety of their tactical decisions both around economy and placement

The Boss will start spawning every Round 40 and the Tier 5 ones will appear at every Round 120, and each Tier Boss must be defeated within 20 Rounds of its appearance.

Once a Tier 5 Normal Boss is defeated, it will unlock the Elite Boss for a new level of challenge. Beating both the Tier 5 Normal and Elite Bosses will award players new badges.

The said Boss Events will feature a checkpoint save system instead of normal continues, creating a save state at the start of each Boss Tier.

New Paragon Tower Tier

A new Tower Tier will be awarded to the Bloons players when the update rolls out. In their Reddit subpost, according to Ninja Kiwi, the developers of the game, the new Paragon Tower Tier will granted to Dart Monkey and Boomerang Monkey towers, unleashing the Apex Plasma Master and the Glaive Dominus upgrades.

Players can also merge three Tier 5 upgrades of a Monkey Tower type to create its ultimate version that combines the powers of all three paths while dealing incredible bonus damage to Boss Bloons.

The Paragon Tier, however, will have a significant XP cost and can be obtained after unlocking the Tier 5 upgrades of all three paths.

Those towers that are under Paragon Tier will gain strength by absorbing the power of all Monkey Towers of the same type that are active on the play field. Its Degree of Paragon will depend on the number and effectiveness of those Monkey Towers that are absorbed.

The greater the number and effectiveness of those towers that will be absorbed, the greater the Degree of Paragon players will create. Each Degree of Paragon will start at 1 and will reach a maximum degree of 100.

However, these towers cannot be buffed by the other towers, nor can their transformation price be reduced.

Other Additions

The Version 27.0 Update for Bloons TD 6 will also give other additions to the game apart from the aforementioned new boss battles and new tower tiers.

One of which, according to Player.One, is the opportunity for players who are disconnected to rejoin in their game sessions for a brief period, however towers and cash that will earned within the game will no longer be distributed when they are disconnected.

If the remaining players know that the disconnected player will not return or do not want to wait, they can remove said player within the co-op menu, depending on what the remaining players' decision. This feature, however, will not work if multiple players disconnect at the same time.

Another addition for the game is the Twitch Polls, which will allow automated polling directly from the game to Twitch chat for viewers to vote on what towers will be prohibited.

Lastly, profile banner backgrounds will be added. Players may customize their profiles with these backgrounds that they can show in the game's leaderboards and in the co-op lobbies.

Bloons TD 6, is available for Android and iOS smartphones, as well as for windows PC and Mac.

