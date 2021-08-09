'Going Medieval' Update 0.5.31.8 Guide: How to Get Early Access, New Storage Options, Map Changes, and MORE

By Staff Reporter , Updated Aug 09, 2021 11:41 PM EDT
Close
 GOING SHELVED
Shelves are the main focus of the newest update for "Going Medieval" after its successful early access launch.
(Photo: Photo from Going Medieval's Steam Store Webpage)

After its successful launch of its Early Access last June, Going Medieval is set to receive its first update, the Update 0.5.31.8. Foxy Voxel, the developer of the colony building simulator, as well as its publisher, The Irregular Corporation, announced the said update, which will feature new additional content.

The said new content will focus on two things - shelves and racks. According to their blog post on Steam, players can now build shacks, racks, and candelabras, as well as choose different map sizes. The said update will also give several in-game elements an overhaul while fixing several bugs.

New Storage Options

The first update of Going Medieval, as mentioned earlier, will be full of shelves and racks as the said update add new storage options for players to choose and build.

According to Techraptor, with the said update, players can now build shelves, weapon racks, and other storage-based structures to help them organize their items more efficiently.

READ ALSO: 'Valheim' Guide: How to Build a Wooden Roofed Bridge Step-By-Step Tutorial [VIDEO]

Shelves can store food, textiles, medicines, and for specific ones, books, while racks can store their weapons and armor using its options. They can also create chests that can store up to two items from the clothing, weapons, or armor categories in their inventory.

Shelves can be obtained and built once players unlock the "Preserving Food" in their research tab, while bookshelves, wall bookshelves and weapon racks can be built once they unlock "Furniture" in the same research tab. Unlocking "Furniture II" will also allow them to create the armor rack and chests.

Along with the addition of the storage units is the new Stockpile Priority mechanic. With this, according to the game's Steam blog post, players can now prioritize the resources that they hauled from highest to lowest. This means that players can choose higher priority stockpiles, as well as shelves and racks, first.

They can also move resources from lower to higher priority storages and vice versa, as well as copying said settings, along with the others, to other stockpiles by using the new "copy" and "paste" buttons. They can also to this onto shelves and racks. However, this has limitations, such as meats cannot be copied from the stockpile onto the bookshelf.

Aside from the new storage options, the update also brought in new and larger in-game maps. The maps, according to IGC, will be expanded from its original 190x190 default size to the new 220x220 and 250x250 ones, with the latter became the largest map size.

The said map size adjustment will accommodate the mechanics of the game, however it should still feel like there is a significant increase in size over their previous maps. Players can still access the old 320x320 maps from the experiment branch by editing the game files, as well as the default 190x190 Small map.

Other In-Game Changes

Aside from the major in-game additions mentioned above, Going Medieval's first update also brought in changes to other elements in the game. According to the Steam blog post, the said update made the projectiles from a trebuchet will not pass through walls as well as they can target random structures around the map.

Their firing rate will be slowed down, as well as forcing out enemy units to join the fight once its ammo was depleted. The said update also fixed the issue where trebuchets would not disappear after the raid if the players saves or loads a game state.

Other changes that can be seen in the notes in the said Steam blog includes balance changes regarding the temperature, optimizing the resource pile, improving of the room detection, and among others.

How to Get the Early Access

Going Medieval's Early Access is still available on Steam and Epic Games Store, and it is only available for Windows PC.

The colony building simulator, according to Worth Playing, is also coming in full in 2022, also on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

READ ALSO: 'Valheim' Patch 0.155.7 Update Guide: How to Craft a Maypole + Other Patch Notes

TAG Going Medieval, Steam
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

'Battlefield V' Free Characters Guide: How to Get the Elites, Grab a Copy on Amazon Prime Gaming

'Battlefield V' Free Characters Guide: How to Get the Elites, Grab a Copy on ...
'Going Medieval' Update 0.5.31.8 Guide: How to Get Early Access, New Storage Options, Map Changes, and MORE

'Going Medieval' Update 0.5.31.8 Guide: How to Get Early Access, New Storage ...
'Fortnite' Gamora Skin: How to Get 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character Early, Release Date + More Details

'Fortnite' Gamora Skin: How to Get 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Character Early, ...
Pokemon Go 'Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space' Guide: How to Clear Timed, Event Field Research

Pokemon Go 'Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space' Guide: How to Clear Timed, Event ...
Google Duo New UI Design Guide: What New Features, Tweaks Users will Experience

Google Duo New UI Design Guide: What New Features, Tweaks Users will Experience

Popular News

'Fortnite' Alien Samples Locations Guide: How to Carry and Where to Find

Everything You Need to Know About Music Licensing on Your Apps

DOOM Eternal Patch 6.2 Update: What Fixes that Will be Implemented

‘Free Fire’ Rewards + OB29 Update Guide: How to Redeem Codes, New Content, ...

Epic Games Store Free Games This Weekend: How to Get Your Own Copy of ‘...

Stock Trading App | What To Know Before Start

Minecraft Dungeons 'Echoing Void' DLC Guide: What Would Players Expect, Price, ...

‘NieR Re[in]carnation’ Reroll Tier List Guide: Best Characters to Choose For...

Snap Camera ‘Cartoon Style’ Filter: How to Use it to Turn Your Face into a ...

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 Challenges Guide: Where to Plant Wiretaps ...
Real Time Analytics