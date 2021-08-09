'Going Medieval' Update 0.5.31.8 Guide: How to Get Early Access, New Storage Options, Map Changes, and MORE

After its successful launch of its Early Access last June, Going Medieval is set to receive its first update, the Update 0.5.31.8. Foxy Voxel, the developer of the colony building simulator, as well as its publisher, The Irregular Corporation, announced the said update, which will feature new additional content.

The said new content will focus on two things - shelves and racks. According to their blog post on Steam, players can now build shacks, racks, and candelabras, as well as choose different map sizes. The said update will also give several in-game elements an overhaul while fixing several bugs.

New Storage Options

The first update of Going Medieval, as mentioned earlier, will be full of shelves and racks as the said update add new storage options for players to choose and build.

Happy Monday everyone! Going Medieval Update #1 featuring shelves, racks & more is now live on every store! It has some new features, lots of game improvements, and bug fixes.



You can read the full patch notes are here :https://t.co/XmKSm3wm25#devlog | #indiedev | #gamedev — Going Medieval ➡️ 🏰 OUT NOW IN EARLY ACCESS ⚔️ (@going_medieval) August 9, 2021

According to Techraptor, with the said update, players can now build shelves, weapon racks, and other storage-based structures to help them organize their items more efficiently.

READ ALSO: 'Valheim' Guide: How to Build a Wooden Roofed Bridge Step-By-Step Tutorial [VIDEO]

Shelves can store food, textiles, medicines, and for specific ones, books, while racks can store their weapons and armor using its options. They can also create chests that can store up to two items from the clothing, weapons, or armor categories in their inventory.

Shelves can be obtained and built once players unlock the "Preserving Food" in their research tab, while bookshelves, wall bookshelves and weapon racks can be built once they unlock "Furniture" in the same research tab. Unlocking "Furniture II" will also allow them to create the armor rack and chests.

Along with the addition of the storage units is the new Stockpile Priority mechanic. With this, according to the game's Steam blog post, players can now prioritize the resources that they hauled from highest to lowest. This means that players can choose higher priority stockpiles, as well as shelves and racks, first.

They can also move resources from lower to higher priority storages and vice versa, as well as copying said settings, along with the others, to other stockpiles by using the new "copy" and "paste" buttons. They can also to this onto shelves and racks. However, this has limitations, such as meats cannot be copied from the stockpile onto the bookshelf.

Aside from the new storage options, the update also brought in new and larger in-game maps. The maps, according to IGC, will be expanded from its original 190x190 default size to the new 220x220 and 250x250 ones, with the latter became the largest map size.

The said map size adjustment will accommodate the mechanics of the game, however it should still feel like there is a significant increase in size over their previous maps. Players can still access the old 320x320 maps from the experiment branch by editing the game files, as well as the default 190x190 Small map.

Other In-Game Changes

Aside from the major in-game additions mentioned above, Going Medieval's first update also brought in changes to other elements in the game. According to the Steam blog post, the said update made the projectiles from a trebuchet will not pass through walls as well as they can target random structures around the map.

Their firing rate will be slowed down, as well as forcing out enemy units to join the fight once its ammo was depleted. The said update also fixed the issue where trebuchets would not disappear after the raid if the players saves or loads a game state.

Other changes that can be seen in the notes in the said Steam blog includes balance changes regarding the temperature, optimizing the resource pile, improving of the room detection, and among others.

How to Get the Early Access

Going Medieval's Early Access is still available on Steam and Epic Games Store, and it is only available for Windows PC.

The colony building simulator, according to Worth Playing, is also coming in full in 2022, also on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

READ ALSO: 'Valheim' Patch 0.155.7 Update Guide: How to Craft a Maypole + Other Patch Notes