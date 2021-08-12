Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Play Games List: How to Get F1,' 'DiRT,' 'GRID,' MORE

Seven games from racing game developers Codemasters will now be available in the game library for the subscribers of both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play.

This is after Electronic Arts have made acquisition to the video game developing and publishing company earlier of this year. According to Kit Guru, they acquire the said company for $1.2 billion back in December of last year, but later finalized last February of this year.

Shift into High Gear

As mentioned earlier, there are seven Codemasters games titles that were added for both libraries of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play. These are, according to Gamespot, F1 2019 and F1 2020 from the F1 series, DiRT Rally, DiRT Rally 2.0, DiRT 4, and DiRT 5 from the DiRT series, and GRID.

Don’t take our word for it, go check out the @Codemasters collection through @EAPlay​ and see for yourself pic.twitter.com/aNhpiINjiJ — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 10, 2021

Among these seven, according to TechInSecs, only F1 2020, DiRT 5, and GRID are the recent releases, with GRID, a street racing game that pulls its players into head-on-head races across multiple street racing tracks, being the oldest among the three as it was released in 2019 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC through Steam.

READ MORE: 'NASCAR 21: Ignition' Guide: In-Game Features, Release Date, Pre-Order Details

On the other hand, F1 2020 did not became the latest game to be released as part of the F1 video game series after its successor, F1 2021, launched last month.

Despite of that, the addition of the said game, as well as F1 2019, will be a solid one especially those who did not have a chance to experience playing the game, which according to its webpage, allows them to create their very own F1 team and race alongside official ones, including its drivers.

F1 2020 also has a split screen feature for multiplayer couch gaming as well as casual racing options for more relaxed racing within the game's 22 circuits.

As for DiRT 5, which is the latest installment to the DiRT series, the off-road racing game was released on 2020, and was part of the games that will be released in next-gen video game consoles, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It was also released for the Google Stadia last March of this year.

How to Get a Copy

The seven games Codemasters game titles that were mentioned earlier are up for grabs for both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers.

For players who do not have a subscription for any of these services, they must need to avail one. For the Xbox Game Pass ultimate, they must simply go to the Microsoft Store, where they will type in their account details and mode of payment before availing said subscription.

As for EA Play, the said video game subscription service of Electronic Arts is also available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. According to a post in Electronic Arts' website, they can access the EA Play app on Xbox One, and sooner on Xbox Series X|S.

Those who have EA Play subscription but playing using the PlayStation 4 can also grab their own copy of one of the seven newly-added Codemaster game titles.

READ ALSO: F1 2021 Gameplay Guide: What New Content Players Will Experience + Release Date, Price, and Bonuses