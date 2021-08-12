Epic Games Free Games List Include 'Rebel Galaxy'+ Other Title Giveaways Next Week Revealed: How to Get

It is time to blast off to the infinity and beyond as Epic Games Store gives away Rebel Galaxy for free for a limited time only. After giving away games in multitudes, the online digital game store will bring in only one game up for grabs for players to play and keep.

Previously, Epic Games Store gave away copies of the 2019 action-adventure survival horror stealth game A Plague Tale: Innocence and the 2018 adventure game Minit for free last August 5th, and lasted until August 12th.

Venture into Space with Rebel Galaxy

Released in 2015 by Double Damage Games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, macOS, and Android Smartphones, Rebel Galaxy is a single-player flight simulation game that combines the wonders and danger of space and the usual outlaw nature from Western Cowboy media.

Battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Sounds cool, huh? 🚀👽



Rebel Galaxy is FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/D2DEVq0tNK — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 12, 2021

According to Comicbook, the game itself incorporates combat, trading, and role-playing game (RPG) elements.

READ ALSO: August PS Now Games 2021 Includes 3 Free Titles: How to Get Your Very Own Copy

The game features space combat using capital ships in a randomly generated universe. Several ones like non-player fighter crafts and gunships are capable of three-dimensional maneuvering while the other capital ships, including player-controlled ones are restricted to a two-dimensional plane of movement only.

The goal is to attack and defeat the enemy ships using combat that focuses on using broadsides of their ships, which is equipped with weaponry like gun turrets and beam cannons while focusing on their defences against unexpected volley of torpedoes.

In a review their made about the game, Destructoid said that because of the battle system mentioned abovge, standoffs between capital ships felt like large naval battles.

According to HotHardware, players may also combat pirates (or get involved into one), explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts, all while choosing their path within the game's universe, either through the main storyline or through other quests.

How to Get Rebel Galaxy for Free

Much like their previous giveaways, in order for players to get their free copy of Rebel Galaxy in the Epic Games Store, they need to go to the Epic Games Store website and look for the "Free Games" tab.

Then, click the "Free Now" button below it. Once you are in dedicated pages of either of the games, click the "Get" button. You must be logged in before you grab these free games.

According to Comicbook, Rebel Galaxy is available in the online game store for free until August 19th.

New Free Games Next Week

After Rebel Galaxy, Epic Games Store will be giving away two new games for free next week. According to VGC, players can get their hands on a free copy of Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee starting from August 19th up to August 26th.

According to PCGamesN, Void Bastards, the science-fiction first-person shooter game from 2019, lets players to take charge of a rag-tag group out of the Sargasso Nebula. The game will let them not just point their guns and fire against their opponents, but also make decisions in order for them to progress.

Yooka-Laylee, on the other hand, is a Banjoo-Kazooie-like platform game made in 2017 that takes their players on an adventure while exploring huge and beautiful worlds, meeting unforgettable characters and collecting tons of items.

READ ALSO: Epic Games Store Free Games This Weekend: How to Get Your Own Copy of 'Mothergunship,' 'Train Sim World 2'