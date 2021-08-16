'Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion 2021 Event Guide: How to Unlock, Release Date, Get Rewards, Bonuses

A new dawn has approached Teyvat as the newest Version 2.1 for Genshin impact will be rolling out at any date within the month as of this writing. To celebrate and welcome the new season, the game will bring back its "Stellar Reunion" event.

The event itself, which promises good amount of rewards and bonuses, will welcome players who are returning to Genshin Impact after putting it down for a while. The event itself will help them gear up once again after missing several events and opportunities to grind their characters.

These events include the revealing of the new Inazuma archipelago and the three new characters in the game, Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu.

A Stellar Return

In order for them to be eligible in the Stellar Reunion, according to Twinfinite, players must first need to have an Adventure Rank of 10 or above, as well as being inactive in the game for at least fourteen days, or two weeks, since their last login and for over 45 days since last activating the event.

If they fulfilled said pre-requisites, they can reach the Returnee Eligibility status in the game. The said status, according to DBLTap, will activate the event itself.

The Stellar Reunion event is split into four distinct parts - Reunion Rewards, Passage of Time, Homeward Path, and Reunion Blessing.

The first part, Reunion Rewards, will be straightforward. Returning players will receive a one-time set of rewards with every Stellar Reunion event activation.

They will receive a package filled with 100 Primogems, 1 Fragile Resin, 5 Hero's Wit, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 80,000 Mora.

In the Passage of Time part, players will receive daily rewards during the duration of the event starting from the day of its activation.

In Day One, they will get 100 Primogems. In Day Two, they will get 100 Primogems and 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores. In Day Three, they will receive 100 Primogems. In Day Four, they will receive 10 Hero's Wit.

In Day Five, they will receive 100 Primogems and 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores. In Day Six, they will receive 100,000 Mora. And in Day Seven, they will receive 2 Fragile Resins.

In the Homeward Path part, the game will give the returning players a selection of quests from a set pool. When they complete one quest, it will award them a certain number of points that they can stack for a prize, in addition to the quests' rewards.

Once they hit 500 points, they will receive a Prototype Rancour Sword once per event. The said quests will roll over at 4:00 AM Local Time.

Tasks such as logging in the game, completing four Daily Commissions, forging three items, and cooking three dishes will earn them 10 points, while others such as using 100 Original Resins, and defeating Bosses and Vanguards will earn them 20 points.

Finally, for the Reunion Blessing part, returning players can get three extra opportunities to receive double drops from Petrified Trees, blossom of Wealth, and Blossoms of Revelation when using Original Resins. The said buff, however, cannot be stacked.

The Start of the Stellar Reunion

Genshin Impact's Stellar Reunion event is supposed to be rolled out on August 23rd, however, it is still on its working phases. According to Gosunoob, miHoYo, the developers of the role-playing game, is still integrating and updating it for the game's incoming Version 2.1.

Because of this, several returning players will not able to activate the event itself before a potential scheduled server maintenance starts, while those who are able to receive it may not be affected from the said server maintenance.

Those who met the requirements but were hit by the server maintenance will gain access to the event at 6:00 AM Local Time, as well as an additional 14 days after its activation. New missions will also be unlocked every day at 4:00 AM Local Time in the first four days after taking the Homeward Path part.

Finally, the developers will readjust Reunion Blessing part of the event to make the players gain up to 21 opportunities to gain double drops during the event, which will be refreshed also at 4:00 AM Local Time.

