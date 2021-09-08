'LoL' Patch 11.18 Update Guide: Champion Nerfs, Buffs, Changes + Other Adjustments

League of Legends will receive its Patch 11.18 Update, which will bring Champion tweaks and other changes. The said patch update, according to Sportskeeda, will be a big one as Riot Games, the developers of the online multiplayer battle arena (MOBA) game, will shift its focus on the incoming Worlds 2021.

The Patch 11.18 Update, according to Dot Esports, will be the first of two patch updates that will focused more on the League of Legends' Competitive side, and the developers will revert any balance chances if it is necessary in an emergency hotfix.

Champion Nerfs

According to a Tweet made by Jeevun Sidhu, League of Legends' Lead Game Designer, a total of 33 Champions will be given their tweaks just in time for the new Worlds season this year. 10 of them will be nerfed, while 18 of them will be buffed and the remaining 5 will be adjusted to fit in with the game's current meta.

11.18 Full Preview is here!



Reminder - this is a pro focused patch in anticipation of Worlds.



Relative to the preview, I corrected some champions as "adjustments" instead of buffs.



We also added Camille to the nerf list given the Renekton/Jayce nerfs favoring her in the meta. pic.twitter.com/qakPGkMKid — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 31, 2021

The Base Attack Damages for Aphelios, Jayce, and Lee Sin will be decreased. Once the patch update rolls out, Aphelios' Base Attack Damage will change from 57 to 55 while Jayce's will be 52 from her original 54, and Lee Sin's will be 68 from his original 70.

Ashe's W skill, Volley, will have an increased cooldown from 14/11.5/9/6.5/4 seconds to 18/14.5/11/7.5/4 seconds, while the static cooldown for Camille's Adaptive Defenses passive will be prolonged from 16/13/10 seconds at Levels 1/7/13 to 20/15/10 seconds, also at Levels 1/7/13

The knockup duration for Kalista's R skill, Fate's Call, will changed from 1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1/1.5/2 seconds, while the duration for the empowered stun from Renekton's W skill, Ruthless Predator, will reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second, as well as the duration for its empowered self-lockout from .75 seconds to .52 seconds.

Thresh's Base Movement Speed will be decreased from 335 to 330 and the maximum passive bonus magic damage for his E skill, Flay, will be decreased from 100%/125%/150%/200% attack damage + 1 per Soul to 80%/110%/140%/170%/200% attack damage + 1.5 per Soul.

The slow inflicted by Trundle's E skill, Pillar of Ice, will be decreased from 32%/39%/46%/53%/60% to 30%/34%/38%/42%/46%.

Aside from his Basic Attack Damage decrease from 61 to 59, the bonus attack speed from non-Champion kills courtesy of Varus' Living Vengeance passive will be decreased from 20% to 10-20%.

Champion Adjustments

In terms of Champion Adjustments, the reduced damage to Fizz against basic attacks due to his Nimble Fighter passive will be increased from 4 (+1% ability power) to 8 (+2% ability power), while the on-hit damage dealt by his W skill, Seastone Trident, will also be increased from 10/15/20/25/30 (+35% ability power) to 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% ability power).

His sharks from his R ultimate, Chum the Waters, will also get a tweak, especially in their damage. For the Guppy, its damage dealt will be decreased to 150/225/300 (+70% ability power), while the damage dealt by the Chomper will also be decreased to 200/275/350 (+85% ability power), and the damage from the Gigalodon will also be decreased to 250/325/400 (+100% ability power).

Qiyana's Base Attack Speed will be increased from .625 to .688, but her Health Regeneration will be decreased from 1.8 to 1.5. Her Q skill, Edge of Ixtal, can now deal 25% bonus damage against monsters, and the Base Damage from her E skill, Audacity, will be decreased from 60/90/120/150/180 to 50/80/110/140/170.

Lilia's Base Health Regeneration will be decreased from 1.5 to .5, as well as its growth from .75 to .55. The heal from her Dream-Laden Bough passive after fighting large creeps will be increased from 18-94 to 27-104, all are based on the Champion's level.

The passive stack duration for her Q skill, Blooming Blows, will be increased from 5.5 seconds to 6.5 seconds, while the cooldown of her E skill, Swirlseed, will be reduced from 18 seconds to 16 seconds.

The Overheated attack speed for Rumble's Junkyard Titan passive will be increased from 50% to 20%-80% (based on the Champion's level), while the cooldown for its W skill, Scrap Shield, will be decreased from 7/6.75/6.5/6.25/6 seconds to just 6 seconds in all levels.

Finally, the Base Damage for Talon's Q skill, Noxian Diplomacy, will be decreased from 65/90/115/140/165 to 65/85/105/125/145, while his W skill, Rake, can now deal 50% bonus damage against creeps.

On the other hand, the 18 Champions who will receive buffs that were shown in Sidhu's Tweet include Dr. Mundo, Draven, Jinx, Kai'sa, Miss Fortune, Morgana, Soraka, Taliyah, Tweitch, Yuumi, Zed, and Zoe.

