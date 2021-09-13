'Far Cry 6' Post-Launch DLC Roadmap Guide: Which Series, Personalities Have Crossover, Other Things Players Could Expect

Ubisoft revealed a roadmap of their plans for Far Cry 6 after its October 7th release, which includes new additional content such as new Special operations and Insurgencies, as well as downloadable contents (DLCs) that players grab in the future dates.

The said roadmap also revealed possible crossovers that will bring new additions to the first-person shooting game, including a visit from a legendary actor, a classic movie series, and a Netflix-exclusive science fiction television drama series.

Planned Crossovers

One of the said crossovers that Ubisoft revealed in the aforementioned roadmap, which is shown in a video posted in their YouTube channel, is their collaboration with the actor Danny Trejo.

According to the video, the actor will be a part of Far Cry 6 as a guest character for the "Danny & Dani Vs. Everybody" Crossover Mission. The said video features Dani Rojas, the game's protagonist, as she encountered encounter Trejo, who is in his Trejo's Tacos stall cooking while a gunfight is happening.

It is up to Dani and Danny, along with his trusty machete, to fend off the enemies while sharing the goodness of the latter's tacos to the citizens of Yara. The said crossover mission also comes with a machine gun-equipped tricycle that is perfect for on-the-road pursuits.

Another planned crossover that was revealed in the same video is the collaboration between the game and the Rambo series for the former's "Rambo: All the Blood" Crossover Mission.

In the said mission, a die-hard Rambo fan will join the revolution in fighting the Yaran army using tactics that he learned from watching the said classic action movie series that starred Sylvester Stallone.

The said teaser poster, which is styled like the 1980's movie poster, shows the character donning the full John Rambo gear, including the signature red headband, machinegun ammo rounds wrapped around his body, and a holder for the arrows, while holding a grenade launcher.

Finally, the Mind Flayer will invade Yara and make even a feared dictator cower as the Netflix drama series, Stranger Things, collaborates with the game in bring "The Vanishing" Crossover Mission.

In the said mission, players need to find their companion, Chorizo, while stopping the Shadow Monster in instilling more fear than the Yaran army.

According to Stevivor, the Danny & Dani Vs. Everybody Crossover Mission will roll out in Far Cry 6 this coming December 2021, while the Rambo: All the Blood and The Vanishing Crossover Missions will be in the game on February and March of 2022, respectfully. All of these Crossover Missions can be played for free.

Other Additional Content

Aside from the aforementioned crossovers, Ubisoft also revealed more additional content that will to Far Cry 6 after its release, including free Insurgencies that will be available every week from the game's launch date for players to clear.

Also, according to Press Start, six new Special Operations will be available for players for free this coming October 2021, which will bring new mechanics in the game.

One of said Operations, according to BestGamingPro.com, will make players snatch a highly volatile chemical weapon from Anton Castillo's arms dealers. In order to clear said Operation, they must bring the said weapons safely to an extraction point while making sure that it would not overheat.

The video of the said Special Operation shows a player going to a spring and a car shop in order to keep the said chemical weapon to cool down, which could only mean that they need to clear it in the fastest time possible.

Ubisoft also revealed that three DLCs will be included in Far Cry 2's Season Pass. According to Softpedia News, the said Season Pass will feature "Vaas: Insanity," "Pagan: Control," and "Joseph: Collapse," all of which will feature returning Far Cry villains, Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

Along with the aforementioned DLCs is the full Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, which will be also available in the said Season Pass.

Vaas: Insanity will be available on November 2021, while Vaas: Insanity and Joseph: Collapse will be rolled out on January and March 2022, respectfully. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, on the other hand, will be playable on December 2021.

