'Destiny 2' Hotfix 3.3.0.3 Guide: Trials of Osiris Tweaks, Other Changes Players Could Expect

Bungie released the notes for the Hotfix 3.3.0.3 for Destiny 2, which will focus more on tweaking one of the Crucible player-versus-player (PvP) events in the multiplayer online shooting game, namely the Trials of Osiris.

The said hotfix will also bring in other changes and fixes to several elements in the game, including the Seasonal Challenges and Strikes.

To implement the said changes, according to Polygon, Destiny 2's servers did undergo a scheduled maintenance earlier at 8:00 AM EDT (5:00 AM PDT) and lasted for five hours.

Tweaks for the Trials of Osiris

The said Crucible event, which was returned for the Seasons of the Lost, will receive a lot of changes thanks to the Hotfix 3.3.0.3. One of these said changes, according to Shacknews, will that at the Trials of Osiris, special ammunition will no longer be refreshed upon resurrection, making it a rare resource again.

Before the said changes, according to Gamespot, players were given a small amount of the green-colored ammunition, which can be used for weapons such as shotguns, sniper rifles, and trace rifles, that will be reset once they revived in a spawn point.

This mechanic was often exploited by several of them, as it will "reward" them after performing suicide runs. But thanks to the said tweak, it will not give an unfair advantage as instead of being refreshed after a revival, the said ammunition can only be reset once they got it on ground loots.

Aside from this major tweak, another changes that were made in Trials of Osiris are the additional hold to the purchase functionality to gears that were sold in Saint-14 area in order to prevent any accidental purchases, as well as weapons received in its Reputation Rank Reward track will now have Masterwork slots active.

Other Changes, Fixes

Aside from the aforementioned changes for Trials of Osiris, several tweaks from the Hotfix 3.3.0.3 are also implemented in the other areas of Destiny 2.

According to the notes posted in Bungie's website, the said hotfix will add tooltips to both Glory and Elimination playlists to indicate that a player's matchmaking for these playlists will prefer more on skill.

As for the Seasonal Chgallenges for Season of the Lost, the hotfix also fixed a bug that caused several players to not complete Wayfinder's Voyage I if Petra did not appear after interacting with the Compass.

It also fixed a bug that causes Tracing the Stars II to not be completed if any Atlas Skews were picked up before the quest would start.

For the Strikes, the hotfix fixed an issue where the Proving Grounds will not appear on Nessus if players did not unlock it before the game's current season began.

The Hotfix 3.3.0.3 has fixed a bug that will cause Telesto bolts to no longer spawn orbs of power when it was hit with a Proximity Explosive Knife, as well as a crash issue that could be caused by a certain combination of armor mods.

Also, with the said hotfix, Adept Weapon Mods for Impact, Charge Time, Blast Radius, and Projectile Speed can now be acquired from Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids, as well as from Trials of Osiris.

