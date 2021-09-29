'Free Fire Max' OB30 Update Guide: Redeem Codes, Server Maintenance Schedule + What Players Could Expect

Garena is set to release the latest OB30 Update for Free Fire to make way for the launching of "Free Fire Max" to the players of the mobile battle royale shooting game.

The said updated version of Free Fire will boast improved graphics and animations, as well as better sound quality, while retaining its core gameplay.

Because of this integration, the game will have its massive scheduled server maintenance. According to DNA, the said maintenance will start at 9:30 AM IST (12:00 AM ET), and will last until 6:30 PM IST (9:00 AM ET). Players will not able to access the game during the said maintenance.

THE SERVER IS LIVE FOR FREE FIRE MAX #FreeFireMAX pic.twitter.com/OECDUEgfRN — 11Sxope (@11SxopeYT) September 28, 2021

The said updated game, according to Times of India, is now available for the download in both the Google Play Store on Android phones and the Apple App Store on iOS.

Those who pre-registered in the Android version of the game will have it installed automatically, or they can download it in the said app store manually by tapping the "Install" button.

What's New in Free Fire Max

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire Max will be the updated version of Free Fire in terms of graphics, both in terms of visual and sound, as well as in gameplay. According to Android Police, the said update was made so that the game itself will be up to par against PUBG Mobile.

Before the said update, Garena released a short video revealing what players could expect in Free Fire Max once the game is rolled out after the OB30 Update.

One of those things is the update for its Craftland feature. With this, players can now create and build their own Fire Free Max map that they can play and share with the other players.

Aside from that, the game's Clash Squad will have its new Season 9, where players who will be participating in this game mode will receive a Golden M4A1 rifle once they completed its set of challenges.

The said game mode will also have a new 6v6 Team Mode in its Custom Rooms, allowing them to play in a new environment with their in-game friends.

In terms of its Battle Royale mode, both the Airdrop Vending Machine and a new weapon, the Treatment sniper rifle, will be introduced. The latter, according to BGR, can be used for either inflicting damage to the opponent or healing the health of one of the user's teammates.

A Replay System will be available for both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, which allows players to save a replay by tapping on the Record button, while the layout of the Combat Zone's training ground will be altered to make them hone their skills easily.

The OB30 Update also added new spawn areas and play zones to both the Clock Tower and Mars Electric maps. In terms of the game's characters, the said update nerfed Chrono, Wukong, and Andrew, while it buffed Shirou. It also added the Vest Thickener and Vest HP Booster upgrades for the armors.

Free Redeem Codes

In lieu for the launch of the Free Fire Max, a new set of Redeem Codes will be given away for players to use, especially those who are new to the game.

These codes can be redeemed in a special redemption webpage. After entering these codes, the items that will be redeemed will be sent straight to the player's inventory.

Each of these Redeem Codes, according to Republic World, can give items like outfits, weapon loot crates and vouchers.

Here are the Redeem Codes that can be used, along with its corresponding rewards - FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN (New Year loot box and Cool Captain shoes), MSJX-8VM2-5B95 (Swordsman Legends weapon loot crate), GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q (three Old-Fashioned weapon loot create), N366-CU6U-P95B (five Xtreme Adventure weapon loot crate), MM5O-DFFD-CEEW (three Diamond Royale vouchers), MCP3-WABQ-T43T (two wilderness Hunter weapon loot crate), MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG (two Valentines weapon loot crate), and WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ (Great Plunder weapon loot crate).

