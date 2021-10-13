'FFXIV' Moogle Treasure Trove 2021 Guide: How to Get Inferno Jacket, Irregular Tomestones of Lore, Other Rewards

By Staff Reporter , Updated Oct 13, 2021 08:27 AM EDT
All of the in-game items that were seen here, including the Inferno Jacket, can be all theirs after exchanging them with Irregular Tomestones of Lore in Final Fantasy XIV's Moogle Treasure Trove event.
(Photo: Photo from Final Fantasy XIV's website)

Square Enix has announced that the Moogle Treasure Trove event will be returning in Final Fantasy XIV, giving the players of the online role-playing game the opportunity to snag several cosmetic items for their characters, as well as furniture and mounts.

The said event, according to PCGamesN, is part of the roadmap for the game, along with a crossover event with another role-playing game, Dragon Quest.

Collect Snag with the Moogle Treasure Trove

In the Moogle Treasure Trove, according to Siliconera, players need to earn the Irregular Tomestones of Lore. These unique event-exclusive collectibles can be collected during certain dungeon crawls, as well as player-versus-player activities.

Once they got enough Tomestones, they will need to find the Itinerant Moogle, which can be found either the Lower Decks in Limsa Lominsa (at Coordinates X:9.4, Y:11.6), in New Gridania (at Coordinates X:12.4, Y:12.1), or in Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (at Coordinates X:9.6, Y:9.1).

Once they located the Moogle, they can trade the said Tomestones for cosmetic items, including the aforementioned Inferno Jacket, a cosmetic item that is a bomber jacket in form with a design of the Ifrit embroidered on its back. The said item can be worn by any Class in Final Fantasy XIV.

In order to claim the said item, players need to collect and trade at least 100 Irregular Tomestones of Lore to the Itinerant Moogle.

Other rewards that can be redeem throughout the event includes the Auspicious Kamuy mount, the Dark Lanner mount, and the Modern Aesthetics - Styled for Hire hairstyle, all of which can be traded for 50 Irregular Tomestones of Lore.

Where to Farm the Irregular Tomestones of Lore

In order to collect the Irregular Tomestones of Lore, according to Gamepur, players must accomplish duties that can be done in the following dungeons. Each of these duties have a corresponding number of Tomestones players would get once cleared, and each of the said dungeons have a Moogle icon, which can be seen in the player's Duty Finder.

In order to get 2 Tomestones, they must accomplish duties in Alphascape V4.0, Containment Bays P1T6, S1T7 and Z1T9, Deltascape V4.0, and Sigmascape V4.0, while those who accomplished the duties in Syrcus Tower, Turns 1 and 2 of The Binding Coil of Bahamut, The Labyrinth of the Ancients, and The World of Darkness will receive 3 Tomestones.

Players will get 4 Tomestones if they accomplish the duties in Ala Mhigo, Baelsar's Wall, The Aetherochemical Research Facility, and The Ghimlyt Dark, while in order to get 3 to 5 Tomestones, they must accomplish the duties in Hidden Gorge, Onsal Hakari, Seal Rock, The Borderland Ruins, and The Fields of Glory.

Players who will accomplish the duties in Amaurot will receive 5 Tomestones, while those who accomplished the duties in Castrum Meridianum will receive 7 Tomestones, and those who accomplish duties in The Praetorium will receive 10 Irregular Tomestones of Lore.

The Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy XIV, according to Siliconera, will begin on October 19th at 1:00 AM PDT (4:00 AM EDT/9:00 AM BST), and ends on November 23rd when the game launches the Endwalker, as well as its Patch 6.0 Update.

