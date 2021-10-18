'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Hudson Hornet Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Vehicle From the 'Cars' Series [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can repair and restore cars that are available in the game using more than 4,000 car parts.

It can be either a car that is already installed, a part of the two downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or a car mod that can be downloaded in the Steam Workshop.

The game also gives them the opportunity to repair and restore cars that usually appear in different forms of media, whether if it is on TV shows, animated series, movies, or other video games.

One of the said cars is the 1951 Hudson Hornet, a classic American muscle car that was produced by the Hudson Motor Car Company from 1951 to 1954.

The said car was featured in the Disney animated movie, Cars, as this is used as the basis for Doc Hudson Hornet, the ally of the movie's protagonist, Lightning McQueen.

How to Restore a Hudson Hornet

Once they downloaded the file for the said car mod, and pasted it on the game's folder, the Hudson Hornet can now be seen, and purchased in the Car Salon, the Car Auctions, the Barn, or in the case of SONNY Gaming's YouTube video, in the Junkyard.

After purchasing it from the Junkyard, they can now wash the car's exterior and interior in the Car Wash, then transfer it to the Car Lift, where they can examine it to check the parts that needs to be repaired or replaced.

Afterwards, they will drain the oil from the car using the Oil Drain tool, as well as its other fluids using the Drain Tool, that can be accessed in the Additional Tools tab in the pie menu.

Then, they can now start disassembling the whole car, including its engine (using the Engine Pulley), as well as its wheels and suspension, its lights, its body kit, its radiator, its gearbox, its pipes, and its interior parts, including its seats, until what is left in the Car Lift is the body frame itself.

Afterward, they can now repair the said body frame using the Wielding Machine, while they can also repair the said car parts they can reuse for the restoration project in the Repair Table. As for the parts that are impossible to be repaired, they can sell it for additional Credit and Scrap, and buy new replacement parts instead.

Once they have the repaired, or replaced, parts, they can reassemble the whole car, starting with building a brand new engine. In order to do so, they must have its engine block, its crankshaft, its crankshaft bearing cap, its pistons with their rings, its rod caps, its flywheel, its clutch plate, its clutch pressure plate, and its clutch release bearing.

They must also have its arms, its oil and fuel filter, its engine head, its valve push rods, its rocker arms, its engine head cover, its spark plugs, its oil pan, its exhaust and intake manifolds, its carburetor, its air filter, including its base and cover, its ignition distributor, along with its rotor, cap and clips, and its ignition wires.

They must also have its ignition coil, its fuel pump, its camshaft, its alternator, its power steering pump, its water pump, its water pump pulley, its cam gear, its timing chain, its timing cover, its crankshaft pulley, its serpentine belts, and its radiator fan.

Once they finished rebuilding the engine, they can now reinstall it inside the car using the Engine Pulley, then they can now reassemble the rest of the car by reinstalling the rest of the parts, including its gearbox, its pipes, its wheels, brakes and suspension, its radiator, its battery and electronics, its body kit, doors and windshield, its lights, and interior, including its wheel and seats.

Once they finished reassembling the car, they can refill its oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and brake fluid.

Afterwards, they will transfer the car to the Paint Booth, where they will paint it with the signature Doc Hudson Hornet blue. They can also download, and use, a modified windshield that has the Doc's eyes, if they want to have a real life Cars character in their garage.

Afterwards, they can realign its lights and wheels, tune the gears in its gearbox, and perform a dyno test. Then, they can now test drive their very own Hudson Hornet.

